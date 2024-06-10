Video: Get A First Look At Hale Centre Theatre's THE TIME MACHINE

A Riveting World Premiere!

By: Jun. 10, 2024
Get a first look at Hale Centre Theatre's world premiere production of The Time Machine, now on stage through July 20th, 2024.

A new, freshly imagined adventure ignites from the pages of H.G. Wells! An unexpected delivery containing a puzzling box of clues leads to The Time Machine itself. Now - the race is on from today’s perplexing world into the baffling past then back again in an anxious chase against time.

Experience a mystical, scientific wonder that moves through the ages chasing a coveted treasure, dubious friendship and lost love. Can this be real? Does time travel really exist? 




