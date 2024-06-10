Video: Get A First Look At Hale Centre Theatre's THE TIME MACHINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Hale Centre Theatre's world premiere production of The Time Machine, now on stage through July 20th, 2024.

A new, freshly imagined adventure ignites from the pages of H.G. Wells! An unexpected delivery containing a puzzling box of clues leads to The Time Machine itself. Now - the race is on from today’s perplexing world into the baffling past then back again in an anxious chase against time.

Experience a mystical, scientific wonder that moves through the ages chasing a coveted treasure, dubious friendship and lost love. Can this be real? Does time travel really exist?

Comments