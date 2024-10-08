Video: First Look at Hale Centre Theatre's THE MAGICIAN'S ELEPHANT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch a new trailer for the US Premiere of The Magician’s Elephant - playing through October 19, 2024 at Hale Centre Theatre.

A glorious new musical commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company. Crafted from the award winning novelette by Kate DiCamillo, this musical weaves a splendid tale of lonely Peter who was adopted as a child by an old, regimented WWI soldier.

Peter has been told his sister is dead. Is she? Only the Elephant knows for sure. An Elephant! But the sad town of Baltese has never seen an Elephant! Filled with magic, hope, determination, bravery, love and family The Magician’s Elephant will have your heart. The story will sweep you away! The music will enthrall.

Comments