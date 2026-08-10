THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME to Open at Terrace Plaza Playhouse

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Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse will present Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame from August 21 through September 26. The production features Jake Heywood and Cameron Ropp as Quasimodo; Olivia Lusk as Esmeralda; Josh Egbert and Blaine Hickman as Dom Claude Frollo; Nicholas Balaich and Ricky Dowse as Captain Phoebus de Martin; Dre Hay as Clopin Trouillefou.

Leading the production is director and choreographer Aaron Ford, whose staging brings both scale and humanity to the story. Music directors Arianne Hellewell and Nicole Atkinson lead the vocal direction, shaping the sweeping choral sound that makes this musical such a powerful live experience.

Together, the creative team and cast celebrate the depth of Northern Utah's theater community while bringing one of musical theater's most stirring scores to the Playhouse stage. Audiences can expect a moving journey filled with passion, conviction, spectacle, and the enduring message that every person deserves to be seen.

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