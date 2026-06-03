Photo Exclusive: LES MISERABLES At Tuacahn Amphitheatre

BroadwayWorld has your first look at Tuacahn Amphitheatre's production of LES MISÉRABLES, now playing in the Outdoor Amphitheatre as part of the theater's 2026 season.

Directed by Sarah Hartmann, the production marks Tuacahn's return to the musical following the company's 2008 staging. Based on Victor Hugo's novel, LES MISÉRABLES follows former prisoner Jean Valjean as he seeks redemption while being pursued by Inspector Javert against the backdrop of 19th-century France.

Featuring songs including "I Dreamed a Dream," "One Day More," "Bring Him Home," and "On My Own," the musical remains one of the most frequently produced works in musical theater.