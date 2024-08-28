Spotlight: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Eccles Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Live at the Eccles presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Concert September 26-28, 2024 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official ticketing source for Live at the Eccles events.



Experience one of the world's most beloved family musicals, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in concert starring Casey Elliott of the award-winning musical group GENTRI as Joseph, Utah-native Lexi Walker as the Narrator, and High School Musical’s Kaycee Stroh as Mrs. Potiphar. Other notable performers include Shaun Johnson of The Johnson Files, Kyle Olsen from The Forgotten Carols, and One Voice Children's Choir of America's Got Talent fame. Don’t miss the dynamic choreography, stunning costumes, and a live orchestra.



Follow @Joseph.SLC on Instagram for additional casting announcements and show

information. This unforgettable event is a sure sell-out!

