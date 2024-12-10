Review: SOUVENIR at Pioneer Theatre Company Lifts Spirits

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pioneer Theatre Company’s professional production of SOUVENIR, playing in the new Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse, is a gentle comedy that lifts spirits and is filled with diverting music.

SOUVENIR by PTC alum Stephen Temperley played on Broadway in 2005 and is one of the most produced plays in the Unites States. It’s the true story of budding musician Cosmé McMoon, who is summoned by socialite Florence Foster Jenkins to accompany her in an opera recital, despite her tone deafness. She is determined to be his benefactor, but how far does he allow it to go?

Bob Walton as Cosmé McMoon transitions between self-aware narration and immersive scene work with ease, effortlessly representing the audience in incredulity and compassion.

Linda Mugleston’s Florence Foster Jenkins is humorous in her lack of awareness and yet also admirable in her drive for musical excellence.

Both are commendable Broadway actors who thrive under the direction of Tony winner Wes Grantom.

Jo Winiarski’s simple but elegant scenic design, complemented by Yang Yu’s lighting, makes good use of the Meldrum’s thrust stage with handsome wood flooring. The costume design by K.L. Alberts, paired with Tami Lee Thompson’s hair and makeup, includes lovely period dresses throughout but really shines when it comes to the performance attire for a climactic Carnegie Hall concert.

SOUVENIR plays through December 21, 2024. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

Photo Credit: BW Productions

