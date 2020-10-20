RDT's Ring Around The Rose Presents TANNER DANCE

The virtual performance will be presented at no charge.

RDT's Ring Around the Rose season continues this November with another unforgettable online experience with TANNER DANCE. Celebrating the art of dance, this Utah dance staple will present a performance and live-stream class with Ring Around the Rose audiences online.



In order to ensure the health and safety of the performers and the audience, this performance will be available for families in the comfort of their own homes. Audiences will be provided a link to an "on-demand" performance that they can watch on their own time featuring dancers ranging from Kindergarten through high school



Additionally, audience members are invited to a special LIVE-STREAM class for all ages taught by Joni Wilson of Tanner Dance on Saturday, November 14 at 11 am.



Thanks to the Shop in Utah grant, all tickets for this virtual experience are FREE OF CHARGE.



RDT will continue to monitor the status of the pandemic in Salt Lake County and follow the recommendations of the local health department and County regulations. Information on the rest of the season shows will be announced throughout the coming months. The dates and artists can be found on our website at www.rdtutah.org/forkids.

