FROZEN, ANASTASIA, and More Set For Tuacahn's Upcoming Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tuacahn will transform its red rock desert space into Queen Elsa’s glacial palace in the regional premiere of Disney’s Frozen, May 3 to Oct. 17.



“We are so fortunate to be working with so many amazing artists and technicians,” said Cayleigh Capaldi, who plays Elsa in Frozen. “You can expect to see some incredible magic, things you can’t even believe, happening right before your eyes.”



That magic is set to enhance the heart-warming story of one woman’s journey to accept herself for who she is, and her sister’s love-driven journey to deepen her relationship with her only remaining family member.



“What I love about this piece is that it has this fantastical quality to it, but underneath, there are these really beautiful, universal messages,” said Michael Heitzman, director for Frozen. “This is a story about fighting for your siblings and family. You can bring your kids and enjoy all the fun of Sven and Olaf and snow on the surface level, but there are also messages that, if allowed to seep in, are really quite beautiful.”



Adding another layer to a season emphasizing the importance of home, love and family, this time against a backdrop of the waning Russian Empire. Anastasia The New Broadway Musical takes the Tuacahn stage on alternating nights, leading audiences from Southern Utah to St. Petersburg, Russia, and eventually Paris, France, beginning May 17 through Oct. 18.



“This show is already so beautiful, and I have loved being able to put my mark on it during my experiences with the Broadway production and the national and international tours,” said Sarah Hartmann, director for Anastasia. “Now I’m thrilled to be able to put the Tuacahn mark on it, to tell such a big, sweeping story in this big, majestic space.”



One element that really enhances the scope of each of Tuacahn’s productions, in addition to the expansive stage, larger-than-life sets and stunning costumes, is the sound of the live orchestra reverberating off the canyon walls.



“Music magnifies emotion and really tells a story through song,” said Christopher Babbage, music supervisor for the Tuacahn season, and music director for Frozen. “Each of these productions — both Frozen and Anastasia — have these big sweeping moments in the score. Live music brings such vitality and adaptability to the production… I’m really proud of what we’re able to add to the productions.”



For Kelsey Lee Smith, who plays the title role in Anastasia, singing some of those sweeping melodies in front of a backdrop like Tuacahn is a lifelong dream fulfilled.



“I’ve been a fan of the story of Anastasia my whole life,” Smith said. “I grew up watching the cartoon and would stand in front of the TV singing Journey to the Past. When they expanded the story with more songs for the Broadway musical, I loved it so much. This really is a dream role of mine.”



It’s not just the music that makes each of these stories magical, but the movement as well. At the hands of Choreographers Bill Burns for Anastasia and Robbie Roby for Frozen, these two productions take on very different styles, setting the tone and mood of the show without saying a word.



“When movement is done well, it enhances, supports and propels the story,” Burns said. “We’re extremely fortunate to have found a very versatile community of performers who can do all of those things.”



Now there’s only a few more weeks before audiences can experience the movement, magic, music and memories just waiting to be made during this all-new Tuacahn season. You won’t want to miss Disney’s Frozen, Anastasia and Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in the Outdoor Amphitheatre and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and A Christmas Carol, The Musical in the Indoor Hafen Theatre. Tickets are available online at www.tuacahn.org or by calling the box office at 435-652-3300.

Comments