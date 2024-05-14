COMPANY Comes to the Ziegfeld Theater This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Ziegfeld Theater will present Stephen Sondheim’s “Company” beginning this month.

“On the night of his 35th birthday, confirmed bachelor, Robert, contemplates his unmarried state. Over the course of a series of dinners, drinks and even a wedding, his friends – "those good and crazy people [his] married friends" – explain the pros and cons of taking on a spouse. The habitually single Robert is forced to question his adamant retention of bachelorhood during a hilarious array of interactions."

Company is directed by Caleb Parry and choreographed by Mak Milord with music direction by Samantha Allen.

The opening performance is Friday, May 24th. $10 Student Night is Saturday, May 25th. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with a Sunday performance on June 2nd.

Performances run May 24th- June 2nd, 2024.

OPENING NIGHT: Friday, May 24th

ASL NIGHT: May 31, 2024

$10 STUDENT NIGHT: Saturday, May 25th - use code: STUDENT

Performance Schedule

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2nd at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84403

Run Time: approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a 10 minute intermission

Content Advisory: Rated PG-13

