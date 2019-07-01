Powerful Vocalists Pay Tribute To Aretha Franklin At The Deer Valley Music Festival July 12

Jul. 1, 2019  

Broadway star Capathia Jenkins and three-time Grammy nominee Ryan Shaw will dedicate their stunning vocals to the "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin, in a show-stopping performance with the Utah Symphony, led by guest conductor Lucas Waldin.

The performance will take place on Friday, July 12 at 7:30 PM at the Deer Valley Snow Park Amphitheater. Tickets to the tribute concert start at $38 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

For more information including guest biographies and program repertoire, click here.



