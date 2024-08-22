Pioneer Theatre Company Presents Tony And Olivier Award-Winner JERSEY BOYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pioneer Theatre Company will present the long-awaited PTC premiere of Jersey Boys from September 13-28, 2024. The four-time Tony Award-winning musical features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The electrifying tale about the fateful rise of four blue-collar kids who become one of the best-selling pop groups in history: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Spanning the second half of the 20th century, Jersey Boys takes audiences on a nostalgic journey from humble beginnings in 1950s New Jersey all the way to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This widely-beloved musical is filled with chart-topping hits like “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Sherry,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Stay,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Who Loves You,” “Working My Way Back to You,” “Rag Doll,” and so many more!

“Jersey Boys has long been on our list of productions that we knew had to happen on the PTC stage. Our audiences have also long been in agreement, as the production is usually among the most popular in our annual season surveys,” said PTC Artistic Director (and the production's Director/Choreographer) Karen Azenberg. “However, with the incredible popularity of Jersey Boys touring across the country, we have had to be patient. I'm so pleased that the stars finally aligned and we're among the first in Utah to bring this ‘jukebox juggernaut' to the Beehive State. We also have the distinction of being the first production in Utah that presents the material as it was originally written for the Broadway stage. It's a perfect way to kick off our incredible 24/25 Season.”

CAST & CREATIVE

Leading the cast are PTC newcomers Daxton Bloomquist* (Broadway and National Tour productions of The Book of Mormon) as Bob Gaudio, Adam Enrique Hollick* (Death of a Salesman at LA's Casa 0101, NCIS on Paramount+) as Tommy DeVito, Trevor James* (Jersey Boys at Theatre Aspen, International Tour of West Side Story) as Frankie Valli, and PTC alum Brent Thiessen* (Putting It Together, Pretty Woman National Tour) as Nick Massi. Also featured are PTC alumni Lenny Daniel* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; The Rocky Horror Show) as Gyp DeCarlo (and others) and David Elder* (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the upcoming film adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman starring Jennifer Lopez) as Bob Crewe (and others).

The Jersey Boys ensemble features PTC alumni Lucy Anders* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; The Prom), Timothy Aaron Cooper* (Sweeney Todd, Broadway National Tour of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), and Ellie Smith* (Chess, Blue Bloods on CBS).

Making their respective PTC debuts are ensemble members Spencer Dean* (Chess at The MUNY, The Drowsy Chaperone at Goodspeed), Joe Hebel* (Bat Out of Hell at the Paris Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Jersey Boys at The Rev), and Chris Richie* (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at North Shore Music Theatre, Jersey Boys at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma).

Also joining the company are ensemble members Jordan Cruz (PTC's Bonnie & Clyde and The Rocky Horror Show), Cameron Nies (PTC's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), and Mia Bergstrom (Frozen at North Shore Music Theatre).

Karen Azenberg directs and choreographs Jersey Boys. The 2024-2025 Season marks Azenberg's 13th as PTC Artistic Director. Her recent work includes Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; The Lehman Trilogy; Christmas in Connecticut; and The Rocky Horror Show.

Azenberg is joined on the Creative Team by Musical Director/Conductor Phil Reno (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; The Prom); Scenic Designer Jo Winiarski (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Native Gardens); Costume Designer Brenda Van der Wiel (Scapin, Sweeney Todd); Lighting Designer Christina Watanabe (Elf); Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Bonnie & Clyde); Hair & Makeup Designer Tami Lee Thompson (Bonnie & Clyde, Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express); and Dialect Coach Sarah Shippobotham (The Lehman Trilogy, A Distinct Society). Lenny Daniel* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, The Rocky Horror Show) is Associate Director and James O. Hansen* is Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Murnane Casting (Chad Eric Murnane, CSA; Amber Snead, CSA).

LOGE GALLERY

During the run of Jersey Boys, Pioneer Theatre Company will present “Layers of Impressions” in the Loge Gallery. The exhibit will highlight pieces from Saltgrass Printmakers, a nonprofit printmaking studio and gallery. Featured artists will include Justin Diggle, Wayne Kimball, and Adam Larsen. Select works will be available for purchase through the PTC Box Office.

TICKETS

Jersey Boys runs from September 13-28 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available now at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.

