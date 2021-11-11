Pioneer Theatre Company Presents ELF THE MUSICAL Directed By Alan Muraoka

Pioneer Theatre Company presents Elf The Musical, December 3 through December 18, 2021. When last produced at PTC, Elf The Musical became the theatre's most popular holiday production of all time.

The holiday musical took Broadway by storm when it premiered. Based on the 2003 film of the same name it quickly became a Christmas classic. It's an evening of entertainment for the whole family that the New York Post called "a bonafide treat."

Guest director Alan Muraoka leads this production. Muraoka, an actor and director, is best known to audiences as the owner of Hooper's Store on the children's educational series Sesame Street. He took over Hooper's Store in 1998, and juggles directing with other acting opportunities.

Leading the cast is Max Chernin as Buddy the Elf, the endearing, over-sized elf who loves Christmas and leaves the North Pole to find his real father when he learns he is not an elf after all. Chernin is a New York-based actor and was last seen at PTC in the cast of Bright Star. His Broadway roles include Bright Star and Sunday in the Park with George. Other New York credits include Bernstein's Mass (Lincoln Center), The Golden Apple (City Center Encores!), Brooklynite (Vineyard), and Skittles Commercial: The Musical (Town Hall).

Jovie, the jaded shop girl with whom Buddy falls in love, is played by Antoinette Comer in her PTC debut. Comer had her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! She's toured nationally with Broadway tours for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Dreamgirls, and Mamma Mia!

Christopher Gurr plays Walter Hobbs, Buddy's absent, and often angry, father who learns about Christmas all over again. Gurr has been seen in many Broadway casts including Cats (revival), Tuck Everlasting, Kinky Boots, Amazing Grace, and All The Way with Bryan Cranston. His national tours include Memphis and Monty Python's Spamalot.

Salt Lake City-based actor Mary Fanning Driggs plays Walter's wife, Emily Hobbs, who takes pity on Buddy. This is Drigg's 23rd PTC production, having appeared, in among others, Mamma Mia!, Sting's The Last Ship, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and Once.

Veteran Equity actor Jason Simon plays the role of Santa Claus. Simon has been seen in Broadway's Sister Act and in Lincoln Center's NY Philharmonic production of Show Boat. In addition to many national tours like The Producers, Cats, and Funny Girl, Simon has appeared on TV in "Bull," "Spongebob Squarepants," "White Collar," and more.

David Baida, Howard Kaye, and Carlita Victoria play the over-worked Macy's store manager; Greenway (Walter Hobb's boss); and Deb, Walter's under-appreciated secretary. Baida was in the original Broadway cast and first national touring cast of On Your Feet! He was Piragua Guy in the first national tour of In The Heights, including performances at the Kennedy Center alongside Anthony Ramos and Vanessa Hudgens. Kaye returns to PTC for his fifth production which includes Peter and the Starcatcher, It Happened One Christmas, Oliver!, and The Music Man. Kaye performed on Broadway in Miss Saigon. Victoria's previous roles include Hairspray, In The Heights, Jesus Christ Superstar, Kinky Boots, Glee Project Promo, The Color Purple, Dreamgirls, Little Shop Of Horrors, and Rock Of Ages.

AUSTIN FLAMM and Grant Westcott will alternate the role of Buddy's younger brother, Michael Hobbs, and that of Charlie, one of the elves. Flamm and Westcott are both making their PTC debuts.

The remaining members of the Equity company are Kyle Caress, Danielle DeCrette, Elyse Niederee, DENNIS O'BANNION and Jesse Swimm.

The rest of the cast includes: T ANTHONY, DANNY BORBA, ASHLEN BORESOW, KIMI HANDA BROWN, KATIE CALDERONE, JORDAN CRUZ, ABBY Hope Davis, KELSIE ENGEN, ELIZABETH FALK, SERENA KOZUSKO, MICKI MARTINEZ, ANNIE MAUTZ, JONATHAN ONYANGO, ARIA SAGE, AATHAVEN THARMARAJAH, and ANNA UHL.