Linda Mugleston & Bob Walton to Star in SOUVENIR at Pioneer Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pioneer Theatre Company will present Stephen Temperley’s Souvenir, “a fantasia on the life of Florence Foster Jenkins,” from December 6-21, 2024. The two-hander marks the second PTC production in the new Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Field House.

Stranger-than-fiction, Souvenir is the true account of Florence Foster Jenkins, a wealthy socialite with an insatiable passion for opera, despite possessing a hilariously tone-deaf voice. Set against the backdrop of New York City in the early 20th century, this heartwarming and humorous play follows Jenkins’ ambitious pursuit of her dreams, supported by her loyal pianist, Cosmé McMoon. Souvenir is a must-see theatrical gem that will leave you laughing, crying, and cheering for Jenkins’ indomitable spirit. This holiday season, experience the magic of this extraordinary true story that proves that sometimes, the most beautiful music comes from the heart.

Souvenir also has unique PTC ties: its playwright, Stephen Temperley, was appearing onstage in PTC's 2003 production of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde while simultaneously readying Souvenir for its 2004 world premiere. The play would go on to a Broadway run, followed by international productions in cities including Paris, Berlin, Vienna, and Copenhagen. It remains one of the most produced plays in the United States.

CAST & CREATIVE

Having made her PTC debut in last season’s Christmas in Connecticut, Linda Mugleston* returns as Florence Foster Jenkins. She is joined by PTC newcomer Bob Walton* as Cosmé McMoon.

Both Mugleston and Walton have extensive Broadway credits. Mugleston has appeared in The Music Man, My Fair Lady, Hello, Dolly!, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, On The 20th Century, Cinderella, Anything Goes, Young Frankenstein, Wonderful Town, Nine, Into The Woods, Kiss Me Kate, and On The Town. Walton appeared in Girl From The North Country, The Drowsy Chaperone, 42nd Street, Once Upon A Mattress, Showboat, and City of Angels.

Wes Grantom directs Souvenir. At PTC, he has also directed The Messenger, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Lion in Winter and A Comedy of Tenors. Grantom is a recent Tony Award winner, having co-produced the most-nominated play in Tony Awards history, Stereophonic.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Pioneer with this gem of a comedy. It’s a heartwarming story few people are familiar with and it’s a perfect way to kick off the holiday season,” said Grantom. “This will be my fifth production at the Pioneer, but my first in the Meldrum Theatre. I’m excited to work in this new, dynamic space.”

Grantom is joined on the Creative Team by Scenic Designer Jo Winiarski (PTC’s Jersey Boys, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812); Costume Designer K.L. Alberts (PTC’s A Christmas Story- The Musical and 37 seasons with the company); Lighting Designer Yang Yu (Primordial at The Tank, Unresolved Rage Game at Soho Rep/Writer Director Lab); Sound Designer Bryce Robinette (PTC’s The Lehman Trilogy, Native Gardens); Hair & Makeup Designer Tami Lee Thompson (Jersey Boys and Prayer for the French Republic); and Music Supervisor Alex Marshall (PTC’s ELF – The Musical). James O. Hansen* is Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Bob Cline.

Comments