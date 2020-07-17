Hale Centre Theatre Temporarily Halts MARY POPPINS After Two Company Members Test Positive For COVID-19

Hale Center Theatre is temporarily suspending its production of Mary Poppins after two members of the company tested positive for COVID-19. The theatre made an announcement about the suspension on Facebook.

"The production was halted on Monday, July 13th for a reason unrelated to COVID-19 as previously stated. We have since learned of the two symptomatic company members and have taken appropriate action," the statement says. "Contact tracing for all individuals potentially exposed has occurred as per our safety plan and in close consultation with the Salt Lake County Health Department."

Mary Poppins is set to return on Tuesday, July 28th.

Performances of the company's production of Bright Star are unaffected and will continue.

