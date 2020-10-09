BWW Previews: Broadway VILLAINS at CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Don't be afraid to hear your favorite villains perform live!

To quote Wicked's Glinda the Good Witch, "As terrifying as terror is, let us set aside our panic for one day, and celebrate!"

Celebrate this Halloween season with the exciting (and spooky) return of performances at CenterPoint Legacy Theater this October!

Their regular 2020 season may have been spoiled due to COVID-19, but the theater is excited to welcome back patrons with some special upcoming shows, starting with this fun feature of BROADWAY VILLAINS IN CONCERT!

Bring the family for a much needed night out and let the stars of VILLAINS put a spell on you October 9-24 on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Thirteen CenterPoint fan favorites will be taking on the roles of several of Broadway's scariest villains, from Annie's Miss Hannigan, to Wicked's Elphaba, to Hamilton's King George. They'll perform their most notorious and diabolical songs for a fun-filled night of laughs and scares!

The theater has been working hard to ensure patron safety by implementing social distancing measures both for seating and in the lobby, and by adding enhanced cleaning protocols. All patrons will also be required to wear a mask at all times while inside the theater.

Enjoy an evening of fun at the theater and hear some of your favorite showtunes live! Tickets are available at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/centerpointtheatre/3197

