Visual Artist Susie Bauer and Comedian Funny Robert Join Placer Rep Collaboration LAB

Visual Artist Susie Bauer and Comedian Funny Robert are just two of the creatives pre-booked to present at Collaboration LAB on Sunday, July 23, held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse on the border of Rocklin and Roseville. In addition to the pre-booked creatives, the audience is invited to the open stage to share their creativity, new works and talent whether it be visual and performing arts, cultural or related to the humanities. A drawing for $100 in prizes for those in the room who reserved their seats on Eventbrite.com rounds out this evening of shared creativity and networking. Free reservations are available at Click Here.

The July 23 Collaboration LAB headliner, Susie Bauer, was raised in Oakdale, CA, then moved to Sacramento to attend Sacramento State University. While there she took creative classes in photography and art and in her words, “lucked into working with two professional photographers (one commercial, and one a horse photographer) to help put myself through college.” This led to a career in commercial photography at Busselen Photo Illustrators, with which she was a partner in the business during her last ten years with Busselen. Susie shared, “My time in commercial photography afforded me many opportunities to work with creative art directors, artists, lab workers and photographers. In 2000, I retired but the artistic bug hit me and I tried my had at painting.” To see some of Susie’s work Placer Rep is asking her to share, including her process and inspiration, visit her website: sbbauerart.com/alcohol-inks.

“Susie’s alcohol inks are gorgeous and sophisticated, and I’m dying to hear how she produces these beautiful images,” said Matthew Heyer, Collaboration LAB Booker & Color Commentator.

July’s Collaboration LAB theme is: EUREKA! That exhilarating, white-knuckle moment when it all makes sense. The way forward is suddenly clear, or a thorny artistic knot is unraveled at last. Creatives will share their work, their process, and describe their own AH-HA moments as creatives, “or they’ll take to the stage and do their comedy or their song and sit right back down – ‘cuz not everyone feels an urgent need to reveal their poetic angst,” chimed in Funny Robert.

After the pre-booked creatives present or perform, creatives from the audience are invited to occupy the open stage and share their work or promote their organization. Historically, the LAB has seen everything from writers, musicians/singers/songwriters and comedians to sculptors, civic/cultural groups and magicians. Held in the event room at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse in Rocklin, the LAB is conveniently located on the Roseville/Rocklin border and allows for a large variety of presenters from poets, designers, and musicians to visual and performing artists, crafters, cultural groups and comedians. Wine, beer, soft drinks, and the full Cool River menu of items are available for purchase, and Placer Rep provides a couple pizzas to snack on for the room.

Collaboration LAB is a free monthly event. Onsite presenters and the audience who reserved their seats on Eventbrite.com are eligible for the monthly drawing of $100 in prizes. July’s prize sponsors are BLACK BEAR DINER, FOUR SISTERS CAFÉ and DICKEY’S BARBECUE PIT, all in Roseville. The monthly drawing is an incentive to remind presenters and attendees to register for the LAB as seating is limited. Visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com to register for this FREE live event: Click Here.

Placer Repertory Theater (www.PlacerRep.org) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County and surrounding areas, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the region. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook (PlacerRep), Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep and subscribe to their YouTube Channel (Placer Repertory Theater).