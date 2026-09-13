DRACULA Presented By Placer Rep To Perform At Loomis Veterans Memorial Hall

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Opening night for Placer Rep’s Dracula, an interactive melodrama on Thursday, September 24 is made particularly special as it is the very first opportunity the company has had to tour a show to Loomis, CA, before it continues its regional tour.

“After five years of community and education outreach in the Loomis area, we finally identified a venue that approved our use application and provided nonprofit rates we could afford, thanks to the generosity of the Loomis Veterans Memorial Hall board of trustees, and the American Legion Post #775 that occupies the hall,” said T.S. Forsyth, Producing Artistic Director for Placer Rep. “

T.S. Forsyth’s new play, Dracula, is directed as an interactive melodrama small-scale touring production performing in Loomis, Rocklin, Sacramento and Roseville and then available for community, civic, school and private bookings through June 2027. Last year’s Fall 2025 Dracula was a lively stage-reading preview instrumental in allowing the writer and performers to continue this exciting and engaging play’s development. They are now poised to share the fruits of their labor in Loomis on Thursday, September 24, followed by public performances in Rocklin, Sacramento and Roseville, and private shows in locales such as Lincoln Hills and Springfield at Whitney Oaks. This show of thrills, humor and romance is designed for general audiences ages 7 and up, and patrons may cheer and boo from their seats or volunteer to participate on stage.

As Dracula completes its opening run, two additional main season offerings are set to perform in Placer Rep’s 2026-2027 season, themed “Unmasking the Shadow.” In February-March 2027, Don Quixote de la Mental Institution (Working Title) performs. Placer Rep’s Don Quixote is a new immersive, devised work set in a mental institution activity room on visitors’ day and features a tour de force performance on an epic scale by Carson Sloan. In April 2027 a new play opens, Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Scarlet, inspired by the first Sherlock Holmes novel, which introduces the main characters we’ve grown to love, and shares the development of the Holmes & Watson bromance.

The performance will take place on September 24th at Loomis Veterans Memorial Hall, 5945 Horseshoe Bar Rd, Loomis, CA 95650. General Audiences: $23.02 (incl. est. $3.02 in fees). Youth Admission: $17.82 (incl. est. $2.82 in fees). Recommended for age 7 and up.

In addition to Placer Rep’s three main season plays, PRT 2026-2027 programming includes New Works Festival, New Works Showcase, School Tours and Family Theater and VAPA education outreach programming plus special shows and events. Discount tickets are available via Placer Rep’s brand-new online Shows & Events Portal: OnTheStage.Tickets/Placer-Repertory-Theater.

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