UC Davis Theatre Examines Effects Of Homophobia On An American Community With Production Of THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Triggered by a vicious murder which brought national attention to the lack of hate crime laws, The Laramie Project, a riveting contemporary drama, is presented by the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance Feb. 22, 23, 24, 29 and March 1 at 7 p.m. and March 2 at 2 p.m. in the Main Theatre, Wright Hall.

Written by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project including alumnus Greg Pierotti (M.F.A., dramatic arts, '16), the play chronicles the community's reaction to the 1998 murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. The script draws on hundreds of interviews conducted by the theatre project's company with inhabitants of the town, company members' own journal entries, and published news reports.

Warning: This play is based on a true story and includes strong language and mature content that some may find upsetting, including descriptions of homophobia, violence and death.

The UC Davis production coincides with the 25th anniversary of Shepard's murder.

Directed by Granada Artist-in-Residence Scott Ebersold who stresses the importance of examining this tragic incident in American history.

"The Laramie Project needs to be performed and seen today as it reminds us of the consequences of hate and the importance of acceptance and understanding in fostering a more compassionate society, especially now, at time when the hard-fought rights of the LGBTQIA+ community are under threat. Productions of this play often foster much needed conversations about the rights of the Queer community, hate crimes, and the need for social change."

Ebersold recently served as artistic associate at New York's Classic Stage Company. He directed the Off-Broadway premiere of the new musical The View UpStairs that was nominated for two Lortel Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical and for which Audelco/The Viv nominated him for a Best Director.

The production features scenic design by instructor Ian Wallace, costume design by undergraduate student Angelina McClung and lighting and projection design by Ethan Hollinger, assistant professor of theatre and dance. Undergraduate student Eli Thoron is the stage manager.

Adult tickets are $15, faculty/staff tickets are $12, and student/senior tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at the UC Davis Ticket Office, located on the north side of Aggie Stadium, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, by phone 530-752-2471 during the same hours, or online at Click Here.

The Department of Theatre and Dance's 2023-2024 season includes a workshop of an original Hip-Hop musical performance work in March 2024, and an Outside the Lines dance concert and production of Our Town in the spring.

The Department of Theatre and Dance is part of the UC Davis College of Letters and Science. For information about other department productions, visit theatredance.ucdavis.edu.