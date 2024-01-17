UC Davis Theatre Examines Effects Of Homophobia On An American Community With Production Of THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Directed by Granada Artist-in-Residence Scott Ebersold who stresses the importance of examining this tragic incident in American history.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento Photo 3 Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL is 'Perfect' at Broadway Sacramento
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT Photo 4 Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT

UC Davis Theatre Examines Effects Of Homophobia On An American Community With Production Of THE LARAMIE PROJECT

UC Davis Theatre Examines Effects Of Homophobia On An American Community With Production Of THE LARAMIE PROJECT

Triggered by a vicious murder which brought national attention to the lack of hate crime laws, The Laramie Project, a riveting contemporary drama, is presented by the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance Feb. 22, 23, 24, 29 and March 1 at 7 p.m. and March 2 at 2 p.m. in the Main Theatre, Wright Hall.

Written by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project including alumnus Greg Pierotti (M.F.A., dramatic arts, '16), the play chronicles the community's reaction to the 1998 murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. The script draws on hundreds of interviews conducted by the theatre project's company with inhabitants of the town, company members' own journal entries, and published news reports.

Warning: This play is based on a true story and includes strong language and mature content that some may find upsetting, including descriptions of homophobia, violence and death.

The UC Davis production coincides with the 25th anniversary of Shepard's murder.

Directed by Granada Artist-in-Residence Scott Ebersold who stresses the importance of examining this tragic incident in American history.

"The Laramie Project needs to be performed and seen today as it reminds us of the consequences of hate and the importance of acceptance and understanding in fostering a more compassionate society, especially now, at time when the hard-fought rights of the LGBTQIA+ community are under threat. Productions of this play often foster much needed conversations about the rights of the Queer community, hate crimes, and the need for social change."

Ebersold recently served as artistic associate at New York's Classic Stage Company. He directed the Off-Broadway premiere of the new musical The View UpStairs that was nominated for two Lortel Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical and for which Audelco/The Viv nominated him for a Best Director.

The production features scenic design by instructor Ian Wallace, costume design by undergraduate student Angelina McClung and lighting and projection design by Ethan Hollinger, assistant professor of theatre and dance. Undergraduate student Eli Thoron is the stage manager.

Adult tickets are $15, faculty/staff tickets are $12, and student/senior tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at the UC Davis Ticket Office, located on the north side of Aggie Stadium, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, by phone 530-752-2471 during the same hours, or online at Click Here.

The Department of Theatre and Dance's 2023-2024 season includes a workshop of an original Hip-Hop musical performance work in March 2024, and an Outside the Lines dance concert and production of Our Town in the spring.

The Department of Theatre and Dance is part of the UC Davis College of Letters and Science. For information about other department productions, visit theatredance.ucdavis.edu.




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Sacramento! Winners include Legacy Stage, Woodland Opera House, Sierra Stages and more.

2
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month Photo
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month

Dial M For Murder is coming to Sutter Street Theatre this month. Featuring a book by Fredrick Knott, and directed by Janelle Kauffman & Stephen Kauffman, performances will run January 26 – February 18.

3
Celebration Arts Performs THURGOOD: One-Night-Only This Month Photo
Celebration Arts Performs THURGOOD: One-Night-Only This Month

Celebration Arts, Sacramento's premier Black theater, is pleased to present THURGOOD, a one-night-only benefit performance on Friday January, 26 at 7 pm.

4
Sacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST Begins January 24 At Capital Stage Photo
Sacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST Begins January 24 At Capital Stage

AMERICAN FAST by Kareem Fahmy at Capital Stage is coming to Sacramento. Don't miss this exciting premiere starting on January 24, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This MonthDIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to Sutter Street Theatre This Month
Celebration Arts Performs THURGOOD: One-Night-Only This MonthCelebration Arts Performs THURGOOD: One-Night-Only This Month
Sacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST Begins January 24 At Capital StageSacramento Premiere of AMERICAN FAST Begins January 24 At Capital Stage
Harris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERTHarris Center For The Arts Presents JIM BRICKMAN HITS LIVE! IN CONCERT

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Fiddler on the Roof in Sacramento Fiddler on the Roof
Davis Musical Theatre Company (3/01-3/24)
FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF in Sacramento FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF
Celebration Arts (2/02-2/25)
Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story in Sacramento Safe At Home, The Jackie Robinson Story
Valkyrie Theatre Company (2/03-2/18)
Mean Girls in Sacramento Mean Girls
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
Come From Away in Sacramento Come From Away
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
The Play That Goes Wrong in Sacramento The Play That Goes Wrong
Woodland Opera House (1/19-2/04)
Maple and Vine by Jordan Harrison in Sacramento Maple and Vine by Jordan Harrison
The Artist’s Collective (1/26-2/10)
Cabaret Night in Sacramento Cabaret Night
3000 Miles Off Broadway (2/08-2/08)
My Fair Lady in Sacramento My Fair Lady
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/16-4/17)
Seussical, The Musical in Sacramento Seussical, The Musical
Davis Musical Theatre Company (1/05-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You