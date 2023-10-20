The Elite Theatre Postpones Halloween Theatre of Shadows; Reveals Alternate Events

OPAC and The Elite Theatre Company encountered several obstacles over the last few weeks that made producing a professional, terrifying and visionary event a challenge. In lieu of a substandard experience, the organizations have decided to postpone their haunted house, dubbed the Theatre of Shadows, until 2024. This year, however, Halloween aficionados can enjoy an "Outdoor Haunted Experience and Trunk-or-Treat" on Saturday, October 28th from 4-7 pm at Fisherman's Wharf at the Channel Islands Harbor.

Preceding the Harbor's Parade of Frights, which begins at 7 pm, the Outdoor Haunted Experience will feature interactive eerie scenes, selfie opportunities, and roaming scare actors throughout the wharf. In the parking lot, over 50 vintage cars provided by Viejitos Car Club and friends will make for a not-to-be-missed Trunk or Treat. DJ sets, artisan vendors, food trucks, and a performance by Monsters of Pop will round off the evening. Monsters of Pop, composed of esteemed local musicians, takes pop hits and puts a rock-and-roll spin on them.

The event is free and open to the public.

OUTDOOR HAUNTED EXPERIENCE + TRUNK OR TREAT

Saturday, October 28 | 4-7 PM | Free admission!

@ Fisherman's Wharf, Channel Islands Harbor