Sutter Street Theatre to Present ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT Beginning This Month

Jeff Daniels's Escanaba in da Moonlight will return to Sutter Street Theatre from January 20th through February 19th.

Escanaba in da Moonlight

By Jeff Daniels

Directed by Connie Mockenhaupt

January 20 - February 19

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 4:30 PM

When the Soady clan reunites for the opening day of deer season at the family's Upper Peninsula camp, thirty-five-year-old Reuben Soady brings with him the infamous reputation of being the oldest Soady in the history of the Soadys never to bag a buck. In a hunting story to beat all hunting stories, ESCANABA IN DA MOONLIGHT spins a hilarious tale of humor, horror and heart as Reuben goes to any and all lengths to remove himself from the wrong end of the family record book.

Reservations at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz