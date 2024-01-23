Sacramento Ballet To Present CINDERELLA, February 16-18

Sacramento Ballet's joyous new Cinderella presents the beloved fairy tale ballet classic with modern 21st Century twists.

The company's four performances, February 16-18, 2024, will feature fresh storytelling by acclaimed choreographer Paul Vasterling, balancing the glorious 18th-century costuming and vibrant set design with new choreography for an ultimate heartfelt, majestic and fun-filled thrill ride.

"SacBallet is elevating Cinderella's classic folk fairytale narrative and Prokofiev's stunning music with updated choreographic storytelling by internationally acclaimed choreographer Paul Vasterling," said Anthony Krutzkamp, Artistic/Executive Director, Sacramento Ballet. "We have hired renowned conductor Ming Luke whose brilliant leadership and experience with the score will enhance our live orchestra's performances. Adding to the fun, School of SacBallet and SAFE Credit Union are presenting our first ever pre-matinee "Dress-Up" parties! SacBallet's Cinderella promises to be an unforgettable ballet-going experience for fans of all ages!"

The folk story of Cinderella has been beloved by generations dating back to the 1600s (sources trace the story as far back as Ancient Greece!). In the early 1940s, composer Sergei Prokofiev crafted a mesmerizing score for a ballet based on on the tale which has been updated over the years with new choreography the world over.

Paul Vasterling's 21st Century Cinderella choreography delivers a riveting fresh-take update on the classic story line, presenting the legendary fairy tale character as more vital, ambitious and confident than ever before. Vasterling's Cinderella embraces the essence of modern womanhood, enhancing the central character's role-model status for our times.

A live orchestra will be present for every performance featuring acclaimed conductor Ming Luke driving the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera. With a reputation stirring comparisons to no less than Leonard Bernstein, this versatile conductor has excited audiences globally from Russia's Bolshoi Orchestra to The San Francisco Symphony. He has tracked more than 150 performances with San Francisco Ballet among many other high-profile assignments.

Ballet fans are invited to attend performances in costume as their favorite characters, from Cinderella to fairies, royal court members and stepsisters. Two pre-show matinee celebrations will be held starting promptly at 1:30 p.m. before the 2:00 p.m. curtains rise on February 17 and 18. There will be special lobby activities, photo opps, runway walks, prizes and other surprises!

Additionally, 38 energetic children who exceeded expectations, showing commitment to attendance and dedication to performing during SacBallet's recent Nutcracker production, will perform walk-on roles in Cinderella!

February 16 - 18, 2024. Cinderella will be presented at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, 1301 L Street, Sacramento, CA. For more information: https://safecreditunionconventioncenter.com/Facility/PerformingArtsCenter

Tickets are still available for SacBallet's Cinderella performances, February 16 - 18, 2024. For details call the SacBallet box office (916-552-5810). Box office hours: Monday - Friday, 3:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Sacramento Ballet delivers high-quality, world stage-worthy ballet, dance, education, and outreach initiatives. A modern, forward-leaning organization which respects its past while welcoming the future, Sacramento Ballet aims to unite, include and inspire diverse audiences. Connecting cultures with the positive power of live dance performance, SacBallet expands its audiences through regional programming, community connections and educational activities. Guided by Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp - an innovative artist/choreographer who raised the image and reputation of the Kansas City Dance Festival, Moving Arts Kansas City and Moving Arts Cincinnati - Sacramento Ballet's 2023/24 season theme is "Escape."

A highly regarded cultural asset renowned for artistic quality, Sacramento Ballet attracts approximately 100,000 people to performances annually. Deeply committed to the Capitol region for nearly 70 years, it conducts extensive outreach, educational and public engagement projects. It is the only local arts organization to maintain a residency of professional artists attached to a respected conservatory of dance: School of Sacramento Ballet. SacBallet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, funded by ticket sales, individual donations, corporate, foundation, and government support. SacBallet's world class programming demonstrates its agility, commitment and dedication to the arts. For more information visit www.sacballet.org.

Under the direction of acclaimed dancer and respected instructor Jill Krutzkamp, Sacramento Ballet's Second Company celebrates its second season this year. Second Company is the umbrella company for Trainee Project and its select group of six featured dancers: SB2. A proving ground for pre-professional training, distinctive programming and repertoire is specially selected and choreographed for them. Twenty classically trained, aspiring artists who auditioned to join Second Company regularly perform with the company, while they train and hone their skills for careers with major dance companies. Sacramento Ballet's respected reputation for professional career development is attracting young dancers from across the U.S. and California. Second Company has already inspired expanded audiences with the passion and drive of these young dancers as they grow and gain the skills and confidence necessary for a career in dance.

SAFE Credit Union, insured by NCUA, is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union in Northern California with over $4.7 billion in assets and more than 236,000 members. SAFE's commitment to the region includes its 2019 decisive move to support the Sacramento area's business and cultural economy, with its 25-year, $23 million investment in Sacramento's SAFE Credit Union Convention & Performing Arts District.