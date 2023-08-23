Sacramento Ballet NUTCRACKER Open Youth Auditions Set for September 9, 2023

Sacramento Ballet's open youth auditions for its Nutcracker, a beloved annual holiday ballet tradition set to Tchaikovsky's legendary original score, will be held on September 9, 2023. The audition is open to all youth between the ages of 7 and 18 years old who are interested in rehearsing and performing with Sacramento's renowned dance company this fall and throughout the December holiday season.

"Nutcracker youth audition day is one of Sacramento Ballet's most popular annual community outreach activities. This event effectively kicks off every new season," said Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp. "Casting these crucial children's roles including shooting stars, candy canes, toy soldiers, mice, and party children is a magical part of our hometown-choreographed production. This year's Nutcracker will be better than ever, and we look forward to meeting our 2023 cast candidates!"

Nutcracker is generously sponsored by California Walnuts (Click Here).

WHERE: Auditions will be held at SacBallet Studios, 2420 N Street, Sacramento, CA. Enter through the O Street parking lot, located between 24th and 25th Streets. Parking in the lot will be limited and spots are usually available on the street.

HOW TO APPLY: All Sacramento area youth, from a minimum age of 7 up to 18 years old, are invited to audition. Dance experience is suggested. Candidates must be able to follow directions and sit calmly during auditions and subsequent rehearsals.

All registration must be completed prior to arriving on site. SacBallet's website has details and answers to frequently asked questions. Visit: https://www.sacballet.org/childrens-cast-faqs/

For additional assistance with online registration procedures, please contact the front desk at School of Sacramento Ballet at 916-552-5800 (choose option 3). For more information online, visit: https://www.sacballet.org/events/nutcracker-2023/

WHEN: Saturday, Sept 9, 2023

Youth 7 - 12 years old, height 4'7" and under

8:30 am - Sign-in begins

9:00 am - Auditions

Youth 7 - 12 years old, height 4'8" and above

10:00 am - Sign-in begins

10:30 am - Auditions

Youth 13 - 18 years old, 5'3" and under

12:00 pm - Sign-in begins

12:30 - Warm-up class begins

1:00pm - Auditions start

Youth 13 - 18 years old, 5'4" and above

1:30pm - Sign-in begins

2:00 pm - Warm-up class begins

2:30 pm - Audition start

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sacramento Ballet delivers high-quality, world stage-worthy ballet, dance, education, and outreach initiatives. A modern, forward-leaning organization which respects its past while welcoming the future, Sacramento Ballet aims to unite, include and inspire its diverse audiences. Connecting cultures with the positive power of live dance performance, it expands its reach to audiences via regional programming, community outreach and educational activities. Guided by Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp - an innovative choreographer who raised the image and reputation of the Kansas City Dance Festival, Moving Arts Kansas City and Moving Arts Cincinnati - Sacramento Ballet's 2023/24 season promises joyous innovation.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO BALLET

A highly regarded cultural asset renowned for artistic quality, Sacramento Ballet attracts approximately 80,000 people to performances annually. Deeply committed to the Capitol region for nearly 70 years, it conducts extensive outreach, educational and public engagement projects. It is the only local arts organization to maintain a residency of professional artists attached to a respected conservatory of dance: School of Sacramento Ballet. SacBallet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, funded by ticket sales to its live performances, individual donations, corporate, foundation and government support. Together, this empowers it to deliver world class programming for the community. For more information visit www.sacballet.org.

ABOUT SACRAMENTO BALLET'S Second Company

Under the direction of acclaimed dancer and respected instructor Jill Krutzkamp, Sacramento Ballet's newly formed Second Company launches this season. Second Company is the umbrella company for Trainee Project and its select group of six featured dancers: SB2. A proving ground for pre-professional training, distinctive programming and repertoire will be specially selected and choreographed for them. Twenty classically trained, aspiring artists who auditioned to join Second Company will regularly perform with the company, while they train and hone their skills for careers with major dance companies. Sacramento Ballet's respected reputation for professional career development is attracting young dancers from across the U.S. and California. Second Company aims to inspire expanded audiences with the passion and drive of these young dancers as they grow and gain the skills and confidence necessary for a life career in dance.