SMART PEOPLE Begins Performances At Capital Stage, June 22

Capital Stage presents its final production of the 2021/22 Season - SMART PEOPLE by Lydia R. Diamond.

It is the eve of Obama's first election. Four of Harvard University's brightest; a surgeon, an actress, a psychologist, and a neuropsychiatrist, are all interested in different aspects of the brain, particularly how it responds to race. But like all smart people, they are also searching for love, success, and identity in their own lives. Lydia R. Diamond brings these characters together in this sharp, witty play about social and sexual politics.

SMART PEOPLE will be available live and in-person starting June 22, and available virtually on demand starting June 28. Director Judith Moreland returns to Capital Stage to direct this contemporary comedy of manners after last directing the same show virtually during Capital Stage's 2020/21 Virtual Season.

Tickets are on sale now at capstage.org, or by calling the Box Office at 916-995-5464.