A NIGHT IN HAVANA to Headline Beth El Center Fundraiser with Tomasito Cruz

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The Beth El Center for Jewish Life will present A Night in Havana, an evening of music, culture, fine dining and philanthropy featuring internationally acclaimed four-time Grammy Award-winning percussionist, singer, songwriter and producer Tomasito Cruz.

The elegant celebration will transform the Beth El Center for Jewish Life's Katz Pavilion into an authentic Havana-inspired experience complete with spectacular live entertainment, Cuban-inspired cuisine and desserts, premium open bar, dancing, classic cars, cigars, a silent auction and an atmosphere unlike any other fundraising event in Palm Beach County.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Beth El Center for Jewish Life while also supporting humanitarian relief efforts for the people of Cuba.

"This is much more than an evening of entertainment," said Rabbi Alan Bell. "A Night in Havana celebrates the power of culture to bring people together while helping us strengthen our own community and extend compassion to others who are facing tremendous challenges. It embodies the values that define the Beth El Center for Jewish Life."

Headlining the evening is one of Latin music's most celebrated performers.

Tomasito Cruz has earned four Grammy Awards during an extraordinary career that has taken him around the world. Known for his electrifying stage presence and extraordinary musicianship, Cruz has performed and recorded with legendary artists including Tito Puente, Celia Cruz, Gloria Estefan and George Benson. His dynamic performances seamlessly blend Afro-Cuban rhythms, jazz, Latin music and contemporary influences into an unforgettable musical experience.

His appearance at A Night in Havana promises to be one of the cultural highlights of the South Florida season.

Guests will be immersed in an evening inspired by the romance and excitement of Old Havana while enjoying exceptional food, lively music and elegant hospitality in support of two meaningful causes.

"This event is about creating an experience people will remember long after the final song has ended," said A Night in Havana committee member Ivy Faske, who, along with her husband, Jack Mayer, are sponsoring the event at the highest Event Level. "Whether guests come for the music, the cuisine, the atmosphere or the opportunity to make a difference, they will be part of something truly special. We hope the entire community will join us for what promises to become one of Palm Beach County's signature annual events."

Created by Temple Beth El of West Palm Beach as part of its centennial vision, the Beth El Center for Jewish Life serves as an innovative hub for Jewish spirituality, lifelong learning, culture, service, advocacy, wellness and community engagement.

Building upon the congregation's 100-year legacy, the Center welcomes individuals and families from every stage of life while creating meaningful opportunities to connect with Jewish traditions, values and one another.

A Night in Havana reflects that mission by celebrating community, cultural appreciation and generosity while extending support beyond South Florida through humanitarian assistance for the people of Cuba.

Corporate and individual sponsorship opportunities are currently available, offering prominent recognition, VIP experiences and exclusive marketing benefits. Sponsorship levels range from $500 to $10,000, allowing businesses and community leaders to demonstrate their commitment while reaching an influential audience of philanthropists, professionals and civic leaders.

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