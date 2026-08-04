Harris Center Reveals 2026/2027 Concert Series

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The Harris Center for the Arts is celebrating 15 years with the announcement of its 2026-2027 Concert Series, featuring an exciting lineup of world-class entertainment. Featuring everything from music and dance to illusion, circus arts, and classic hits, this season offers something for everyone and promises a year packed with celebration and live entertainment.

The Crystal Affair

August 15, 2026

The evening begins with an elegant pre-concert celebration featuring food, wine, and other beverages, followed by The Best Movie Scores of John Williams, a thrilling performance by the Folsom Lake Symphony.

Tracy Lawrence - LIMITED TICKETS LEFT!

September 4, 2026

With 13M albums sold and 18 No. 1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has solidified his status as a cornerstone of country music for more than thirty years.

Tickets on sale now: https://www.harriscenter.net/tracy-lawrence

Mariachi Herencia de México

September 6, 2026

The 2x Latin GRAMMY-nominated ensemble celebrates the timeless artistry of El Divo de Juárez, bringing his unforgettable catalog to life with passion, elegance, and mariachi brilliance.

Tickets on sale now: https://www.harriscenter.net/mariachi

Shanghai Ballet - Giselle

October 18, 2026

Known for its ethereal beauty and emotional power, Giselle comes to life through Shanghai Ballet's refined technique and impeccably unified ensemble.

Tickets on sale now: https://www.harriscenter.net/shanghai-ballet

Lyle Lovett and his Small Large Band

October 27, 2026

Coupled with his gift for storytelling, Lyle Lovett fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Tickets on sale now: https://www.harriscenter.net/lyle-lovett-x117760

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

November 20, 2026

After 33 years, 11 records, over 3000 live shows, and countless appearances in film and television, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is showing no signs of slowing down, and is looking forward to sharing its music with old and new fans alike in 2026.

Tickets on sale now: https://www.harriscenter.net/big-bad-voodoo-daddy

The Carpenters Songbook

December 4, 2026

With a full band and heartfelt storytelling, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters.

Tickets on sale now: https://www.harriscenter.net/the-carpenters-songbook

Cirque Musica

December 8, 2026

Breathtaking acrobatics, soaring aerial performances, and heart-pounding feats bring the season's most beloved melodies to life, delivering an unforgettable holiday experience for the whole family.

Ticket on sale TBA

Andy Grammer Greater Than pt. II: A One Man Show

December 11, 2026

Multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to energize, empower, and bring together audiences around the world with his uplifting and honest pop anthems.

Tickets on sale now: https://www.harriscenter.net/andy-grammer

Garrison Keillor with Heather Masse & Richard Dworsky

December 14, 2026

“His shows can, for a couple of hours, transform an audience of even so-called coastal elites into a small-town community with an intimacy only radio and its podcast descendants can achieve” - Chris Barton, LA Times

Ticket on sale TBA

Jazz At Lincoln Center

January 26, 2027

Guest vocalists Kate Kortum and David Marino will debut arrangements of tunes from Broadway's most beloved productions including Hamilton, Wicked, South Pacific, West Side Story, and more in a special concert event entitled World on a String: Swinging Songs of Broadway.

Ticket on sale TBA

Hyprov

February 8, 2027

Starring Colin Mochrie (Whose Line is it Anyway?) and Master Hypnotist, Asad Mecci, the live show, HYPROV, which has been called “hilarious and fascinating” by Time Out New York, combines hypnosis and improv for a one-of-a-kind comedy experience.

Ticket on sale TBA

The Spinners

March 18, 2027

Known for their smooth harmonies, memorable melodies, and polished stage presence, The Spinners created a catalog of songs that remains a cornerstone of classic soul music.

Ticket on sale TBA

Burn The Floor: Maks & Peta

March 24–25, 2027

Featuring an ensemble of world-class dancers drawn from international championship ranks and leading television franchises, Burn the Floor delivers a powerful and visually striking performance that celebrates the joy, diversity and passion of dance.

Ticket on sale TBA

Riverdance

April 8–11, 2027

Riverdance, the international Irish dance phenomenon, rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new innovative choreography and costumes and state of the art lighting, projection and motion graphics.

Ticket on sale TBA

Classic Albums Live performs Eagles Greatest Hits

April 15, 2027

Classic Albums Live takes the greatest classic rock albums and recreates them live on stage–note for note, cut for cut.

Ticket on sale TBA

MOMIX

May 10, 2027

Renowned for presenting works of astounding inventiveness and physical beauty for over 45 years, MOMIX is an internationally celebrated company of dancer-illusionists founded and directed by Moses Pendleton.

Ticket on sale TBA

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