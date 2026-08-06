MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MÉXICO to Honor Juan Gabriel at Harris Center

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Mariachi Herencia de México will celebrate the enduring legacy of legendary Mexican singer-songwriter Juan Gabriel when the acclaimed ensemble brings its tribute concert, Honoring Juan Gabriel, to the Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom, California, on Sunday, September 6.

Presented at 7:30 p.m., the one-night-only performance will showcase the music of one of Latin music's most beloved icons through the vibrant sound and artistry of Mariachi Herencia de México. Blending traditional mariachi instrumentation with bold contemporary arrangements, the concert pays tribute to Juan Gabriel's extraordinary catalog while celebrating the lasting influence of his music on generations of audiences.

Known as El Divo de Juárez, Juan Gabriel remains one of the most influential figures in Latin music history. His songs have been embraced across the Spanish-speaking world, and Mariachi Herencia de México's latest concert program honors that legacy with a dynamic live performance that captures both the emotional depth and joyful spirit of his work.

The Chicago-based ensemble has become one of the leading forces in contemporary mariachi, earning two Latin GRAMMY nominations while introducing the genre to new audiences throughout North America. Their appearance at the Harris Center follows performances across the continent and the continued success of their recordings, which have helped establish the group as ambassadors for a new generation of mariachi musicians.

Mariachi Herencia de México released its debut album, Nuestra Herencia, in 2017, earning its first Latin GRAMMY nomination for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album after topping Latin streaming charts. The ensemble followed with Herencia de la Tierra Mía in 2018 and the two-volume Esencia series in 2019 and 2020, all of which charted across major streaming platforms. Their 2022 album Herederos earned a second Latin GRAMMY nomination, while 2025's Viva La Música amassed millions of streams and views worldwide.

Composed of 14 musicians representing a new bicultural generation in the United States, Mariachi Herencia de México continues to bridge traditional Mexican musical heritage with contemporary artistry, helping introduce mariachi to audiences around the world.

The concert will take place at the Harris Center for the Arts, located on the campus of Folsom Lake College. Since opening in 2010, the $50 million performing arts complex has become one of Northern California's premier cultural destinations, welcoming more than 100,000 patrons annually for Broadway productions, concerts, dance, community performances, and student productions.

Mariachi Herencia de México: Honoring Juan Gabriel

Date: Sunday, September 6, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Harris Center for the Arts, 10 College Parkway, Folsom, CA 95630

Tickets are available through the Harris Center for the Arts.

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