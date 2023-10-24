Review: THE GRADUATE is an Affair to Celebrate at Sierra Rep

Instruction Ends on October 29th

By: Oct. 24, 2023

A delicious confection of nostalgia and excess awaits you at the historic Fallon House Theatre in Columbia. Sierra Repertory Theatre (SRT) has staged a titillating throwback to a time when societal norms were being questioned and the country was on the precipice of change. The Graduate is perhaps known best as a 1967 film, with Dustin Hoffman as young college graduate Benjamin Braddock, and Anne Bancroft as the original cougar, Mrs. Robinson. You’ll love the stage version even more, as SRT boasts a new and improved version with beautiful costumes, danceable tracks, and much better acting.

The Graduate follows young Benjamin Braddock (John Wascavage) as he seeks independence after college. His mother wants him to become a teacher, and his father wants him to wear a wetsuit and flippers to his graduation party. His parents’ longtime friend, Mrs. Robinson (Natasha Hause), just wants him in her bed. Aimless and impressionable, Benjamin takes what appears to be the easiest road…until he meets Mrs. Robinson’s daughter. Like Ben, Elaine (Allie Pratt) is easily influenced, and her life has been mapped out by her parents. It’s love at first disastrous date, but Ben must overcome many obstacles to win Elaine for good. Her jealous mother and furious father forbid her to see Ben and rush her to the altar to wed Carl, an aspiring doctor. Will Ben be able to stop Elaine from marrying Carl, or will he retreat to his insular world of comfort and dependence?

You should come to find out because everything about this production is quality. Costumes designed by Austin Blake Conlee capture the best aspects of the fashion of the period, while Tijana Bjelajac’s scenic design highlights the clean lines and minimalist aesthetic that defined the era. Perfectly cast talent breathes life into both with serious themes offset by humor. Don Bilotti and Maryann Curmi as Mr. and Mrs. Braddock are friendly, engaging, and charmingly obtuse. Matt K. Miller, who plays the betrayed Mr. Robinson, brings his unique blend of power and vulnerability to the role. Wascavage’s Ben is a paradox. I don’t know whether to feel sorry for or disgusted by him. He’s naïve and entitled, yet boldly impulsive enough to go after what he wants. Whatever he decides, Wascavage has it handled. His seductress, Mrs. Robinson, is the magnetic Natasha Hause. She seems amused by only a secret she knows and uses her naughty smirk to ensnare Ben in her web of smoke, sex, and unlimited snifters. Perhaps the most relatable character, though, is Elaine. Her desire to please her father by denying her identity strikes a (sometimes sensitive) chord, and Pratt’s portrayal brings it all to life. Pratt is a powerhouse. From crying on command to becoming the Cheerio-eating bore her mother predicts, Pratt gives one of the most impressive performances I’ve seen all year. SRT’s The Graduate is well worth the time to experience some nostalgia, laughs, and excellent theatre.

The Graduate is playing at Sierra Rep in the Fallon House Theatre through October 29th. More information may be found at www.sierrarep.org or by emailing tickets@sierrarep.org.

Photo credit: Sierra Rep




