Review: COMPANY at Rise Up Theatre Company

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Coming off a successful run of The Drowsy Chaperone at Cosumnes River College, Rise Up Theatre Company is tackling another fan favorite. Stephen Sondheim's Company has long been regarded as an insightful and groundbreaking comedy. In this latest production, director Courtney Conklin impressively rises to the challenge that Sondheim poses, offering an engaging and emotionally relatable interpretation that showcases both the strengths of the cast and the continuing relevance of the material.

At the center of the show is Bobby, the lone holdout against coupledom among his friends. In a series of vignettes, he observes their married lives and wonders what he’s missing. Portrayed with boyish charm by Peter DeMarzio, Bobby serves as a bewildered commentator, navigating uncomfortable encounters that force him to confront his own fears of intimacy. As Bobby’s friends try to convince him of the merits of togetherness, they’re interrupted by their own relationship issues that do little to assuage his doubt. The ensemble functions as a Greek chorus of sorts, singing “Bobby, Bobby, Bobby…” and all its variants, trying to get his attention and let him know their version of what’s best for him. If you’re not married by a certain age, you know, you’ve got nothing to offer. Will he ever find a woman who encompasses all of his friends’ best traits?

The rest of the cast boasts some impressive voices, and I’d be hard-pressed to find a group that is enjoying themselves more. They deliver that joy to the audience, maintaining a brisk pace while allowing individual scenes room to shine. The result is a production that captures both the comedy and melancholy woven throughout Sondheim and George Furth's script. Everyone works well together, creating believable relationships and distinct personalities. One of my favorite numbers in the show, the notoriously demanding “Getting Married Today,” is impressively performed by Sarita Rollins as her character, Amy, gets cold feet on her wedding day.

This production succeeds through thoughtful interpretation and strong performances. It entertains, invites reflection, and reminds audiences why Sondheim's work continues to speak powerfully across generations.

Company plays at Rise Up Theatre Company at Cosumnes River College through June 27th. Tickets and more information may be found at riseuptheatreco.com.

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