Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER OF NEW YORK CITY Plays at Big Idea Theatre

One thing that stands out about Sacramento is its prolific and varied arts community. There is truly something for everyone and, if you’re eclectically inclined, Big Idea Theatre is the place for you. Their performance selections vary, but each is unique, quirky, and thought-provoking. The current offering is no less original, although decidedly more of a mouthful. Halley Feiffer’s extra-long title, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City, is somewhat of a misnomer, as the odd things all happen in one room of the cancer center.

Brash and foul-mouthed young Karla (Kaitlin Richards) is pitching a new comedy sketch to her unconscious mother, Marcie (Allison Noren) in their room on the cancer ward when Don (Cameron Rose, who is strangely reminiscent of Zach Galifianakis in The Hangover), walks in to visit his own ailing mother, Geena (Shaleen Schmutzer-Smith). Through a flimsy privacy curtain, he listens, aghast, as Karla speaks freely (and loudly) about vibrators, masturbation, and rape. Unable to bear any more, he (thankfully) shuffles his perpetually hangdog visage to the edge of the curtain to gently inquire if Karla could please, please, tone it down. Karla responds about as well as you would think, and her passion invites conversation with Don, stirring up latent emotions that remind them both that life is for the living. Both mothers miraculously sleep through Karla and Don’s tough conversations, arguments, and tentative truce. We wonder if they’re ever going to wake and, when one finally does, we wish she hadn’t. Marcie pops up with such sudden vigor and vitriol that we can understand exactly why Karla was reluctant to share her stories. When Marcie and Don are thrown together in Karla’s absence, we learn that Marcie might be worthy of forgiveness, as well. In a very small hospital room in a unit heavy with hopelessness, loss is infinitely more palpable, and pushing those we love away is easier than experiencing the hurt we feel when we lose them. Through Karla and Don’s journey to acceptance and awareness, the subjects of income disparity and healthcare in America are explored with themes of generational trauma and healing that only comes from within.

Though the subject matter can be heavy and the characters sometimes unlikeable, it’s a testament to the talent of the actors that the audience is so invested in the outcome. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see Schmutzer-Smith do much except groan, but the other three play their parts believably. Richards is a young spitfire, measured in her nonchalance and calculating in her instigation. Rose’s beleaguered middle-aged millionaire balances Richards' anger with his gentle, eager-to-please demeanor. Noren’s Marcie is so toxically belittling that it’s hard to separate the actor from the character, which is a true nod to her abilities. Though the title is long, the show is not. It’s about 90 minutes with no intermission, so just enough time to sit down, enjoy some strong feelings and ribald humor, and leave wondering how the raunchy and the reflective could mesh so well.

A Funny Thing Happened plays at Big Idea Theatre through October 7. Tickets may be found at BigIdeaTheatre.org or by calling (916) 960-3036.

Photo Credit: C. Banks