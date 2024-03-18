Pop Icon Nick Carter Brings WHO I AM Tour To Harris Center This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Folsom's Harris Center for the Arts has announced an evening with pop superstar Nick Carter on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30pm.

The “Who I Am” Tour, which has already completed successful legs in the United States, Canada, and South America, marks Carter's return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years. Carter will also tour Asia and Europe, finishing up 2024 on a second leg in North America after his first successful run in 2023. The North America leg kicks off on September 26 in Carmel, IN. The Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom is slated for a one night only performance on October 19.

For the upcoming concert dates the singer-songwriter is set to perform tracks from his solo catalog – including his latest single releases “Never Break My Heart (Not Again),” “Made For Us,” and “Superman” – as well as Backstreet Boys favorites and other music hits with a personal significance to Carter.

Public on-sale for the Nick Carter: “Who I Am” Tour begins Friday, March 22 at 10:00am. Nick Carter Fan Club Member and HCA Member presale will be available starting Wednesday, March 20 at 10:00am, ending 11:59pm on Thursday, March 21.

For tickets and additional information, please visit harriscenter.net. Exclusive VIP packages will also be available for purchase at nickcarter.com. All announced North America tour dates are listed below.

About Nick Carter:

Sparking his career at the age of 12 years old, Nick Carter became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys. Carter's 30-year entertainment career has spanned far beyond the stages of sold-out arenas, with an array of projects in television and film, as well as a philanthropist and author. To date, the Backstreet Boys are the best-selling boy band in history and are one of the world's best-selling music artists of all time. In 2002, Carter released his debut solo album, Now or Never, through Jive Records, which debuted at #17 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified Gold in the U.S., Japan, and Canada. This debut marked the beginning of a successful solo career alongside his Backstreet Boys fame, with Carter releasing three studio albums to date. Nick has remained a beloved figure in popular culture throughout the years, touring with the Backstreet Boys for their “DNA World Tour” beginning in April 2022. Nick's first solo tour in seven years, the international “Who I Am” tour, kicked off in the U.S. in October 2023 and followed the release of three new solo singles, “Superman,” “Made For Us,” and “Never Break My Heart (Not Again).” The “Who I Am” Tour will continue through 2024, reaching territories in South America, Canada and the United States. Nick will join the Backstreet Boys for the band's “Backstreet's Back at the Beach Cancun” concert series in April 2024.

About Harris Center for the Arts

Long envisioned as a critically important element for Folsom Lake College, the visual and performing arts center was initially conceived as a facility to instruct, develop, and guide talented students to become actors, musicians, dancers, visual artists, and behind-the-curtain technicians. The scope and size of the Center expanded significantly with a 2003 feasibility study which validated the need for a facility that could also serve as a regional arts center for the greater community.

In 2004, the project proposal approved by the Los Rios Board of Trustees was submitted to the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office for final funding approval in the 2005-06 budget year. Construction of the $50 million project began in July 2008, supported by a State Educational Facilities General Obligation Bond, Local Measure A Bond, other District resources, and donations to the Folsom Lake College Foundation.

In February, 2011, the Center opened as "Three Stages at Folsom Lake College" and by the end of its second full season it had already attracted over 300,000 patrons to its offerings. In August, 2012, the Los Rios District Board of Directors announced the renaming of the facility to the "Harris Center for the Arts," honoring Chancellor Emeritus Brice Harris who, during his tenure, oversaw a doubling of the size of the District, including the development of Folsom Lake College. He, together with then President of the College Thelma Scott-Skillman, was perhaps most responsible for seeing the vision of a Regional Performing Arts Center for the community realized.

The 80,000-square-foot center includes three stages and is located at Folsom Lake College. Before Covid-19, it hosted more than 400 events per year. The venue, initially called Three Stages at Folsom Lake College, opened in 2011. It temporarily closed in July 2020, as the pandemic disrupted entertainment venues nationwide.