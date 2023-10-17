'Pollyanna Valley' Exhibition Opens This Month at Napa Valley Museum Yountville

The exhibit opens at 10 am on Saturday, October 21, 2023 and is on exhibition through February 25, 2024.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Women's Theatre Collective to Present EMILIA By Morgan Lloyd Malcom This Month Photo 2 Women's Theatre Collective to Present EMILIA By Morgan Lloyd Malcom This Month
Comedians Shannon Battle & Benjamin Warheit to Perform at Final 2023 Collaboration LAB Photo 3 Comedians Shannon Battle & Benjamin Warheit to Perform at Final 2023 Collaboration LAB
Review: JUMP to See this Relevant New Work at B Street Theatre Photo 4 Review: JUMP to See this Relevant New Work at B Street Theatre

'Pollyanna Valley' Exhibition Opens This Month at Napa Valley Museum Yountville

Napa Valley Museum Yountville will host a new exhibition opening in its History Gallery: “Pollyanna Valley,” the story of the beloved Disney film “Pollyanna” (1960) starring Disney Legend Hayley Mills and featuring filming locations in the Napa and Sonoma Valleys. 

The exhibit opens at 10 am on Saturday, October 21, 2023 and is on exhibition through February 25, 2024.

Discover why Walt Disney chose the city of Santa Rosa and the surrounding Napa and Sonoma countryside, including locations in St. Helena, Calistoga, and Petaluma, to represent an idyllic turn-of-the-century town. Enjoy rare behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of the film, images of railroads that once crossed the valley, and original lobby cards and posters. Play the “Glad Game” for yourself. “Pollyanna Valley” is presented in collaboration with The Walt Disney Family Museum with text by Disney historian Joseph Titizian, curated by Bri Bertolaccini with Joel Kurtz. Many images were provided by the Walt Disney Archives Photo Library.

Exhibition Website link: https://napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/pollyanna-valley/  

“The Museum has been working to bring this exhibition to the Museum for a few years, so it was serendipitous that it is opening during our “Tiki Dreams” exhibition, which includes a look at Disney’s “Enchanted Tiki Room,” from around the time “Pollyanna” was released, along with displays of other unforgettable Bay Area venues from the 1960s. And we are particularly grateful to our friends at the Walt Disney Family Museum for their invaluable help in curation. Although the name “Pollyanna” has become shorthand for someone who is over-optimistic, we think it important to remember the power of positivity. At a time when many of us are nostalgic for small town Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley, the images in this exhibition are sure to evoke memories of a simpler and more innocent time.” – Laura Rafaty, Executive Director, Napa Valley Museum Yountville.

Admission to the History Gallery includes the Museum’s other current exhibitions:

TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon. This immersive exhibition, curated by Baby Doe and Otto von Stroheim of Tiki Oasis, illustrates how California’s iconic tiki lounges and restaurants, including many in the Bay Area, inspired a global art and design movement  (More Info on the Exhibition HERE); and

Napa Valley Museum Mini-Masterpieces, featuring original works for sale to benefit the museum’s nonprofit arts education programs (More Info on the exhibition HERE).

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 to 4 pm; closed major holidays. For current hours and prices please visit our website. The Museum is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the cultural fabric of our community through exhibitions, collections, educational programs and creative activities that promote knowledge and understanding of art, nature and history. For more information, call 707.944.0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit our website at www.napavalleymuseum.org.



RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Interview: Natasha Hause Seduces in THE GRADUATE at Sierra Rep Photo
Interview: Natasha Hause Seduces in THE GRADUATE at Sierra Rep

The Graduate, a novel-turned-cult classic film and play, is an award-winning coming-of-age story about a young man who, feeling adrift after college, seeks connection with an older woman. It’s a story that has aged well, with themes that are collectively engaging. Finding one’s purpose, uncertainty, and lust are combined with loyalty and love to create a timeless piece of Americana. Who better to infuse the iconic work with Mrs. Robinson’s signature sex appeal than a Sacramento theatre icon? Sultry, smoky, and sophisticated are what Natasha Hause breathes into Sierra Rep’s Mrs. Robinson, bringing high society to the historic Fallon House Theatre and breathless entertainment to her audiences. The four-time BroadwayWorld Award-winning actress and director spoke to us about her coveted role, plans beyond Mrs. Robinson, and her secrets of seduction.

2
Comedians Shannon Battle & Benjamin Warheit to Perform at Final 2023 Collaboration LAB Photo
Comedians Shannon Battle & Benjamin Warheit to Perform at Final 2023 Collaboration LAB

Comedians Shannon Battle & Benjamin Warheit headline the final 2023 Collaboration LAB at Placer Repertory Theater. Join them and other regional favorites for a night of comedy, networking, and creativity on October 22 at Cool River Pizza & Taphouse.

3
Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Bring TWENTY | THE TOUR To Harris Center For The Arts, Nov Photo
Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Bring TWENTY | THE TOUR To Harris Center For The Arts, November 10

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken are coming to Harris Center for the Arts on Friday, November 10, at 7:30pm. Don't miss this exciting event!

4
Womens Theatre Collective to Present EMILIA By Morgan Lloyd Malcom This Month Photo
Women's Theatre Collective to Present EMILIA By Morgan Lloyd Malcom This Month

Women's Theatre Collective are producing the California Premier of Emilia, riotous, witty reclaiming of the life of an exceptional woman. Get event information here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Archduke in Sacramento Archduke
Capital Stage (10/11-11/12)Tracker
Polka dot chocolate bars in Sacramento Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
The Addams Family A New Musical in Sacramento The Addams Family A New Musical
Woodland Opera House (10/06-10/29)
THURGOOD in Sacramento THURGOOD
Celebration Arts (9/29-10/29)PHOTOS
B2B Web Development Show in Sacramento B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
Oklahoma! in Sacramento Oklahoma!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/03-11/26)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
Wizard Of Oz in Sacramento Wizard Of Oz
Harris Center for the arts (10/20-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You