'Pollyanna Valley' Exhibition Opens This Month at Napa Valley Museum Yountville

Napa Valley Museum Yountville will host a new exhibition opening in its History Gallery: “Pollyanna Valley,” the story of the beloved Disney film “Pollyanna” (1960) starring Disney Legend Hayley Mills and featuring filming locations in the Napa and Sonoma Valleys.

The exhibit opens at 10 am on Saturday, October 21, 2023 and is on exhibition through February 25, 2024.

Discover why Walt Disney chose the city of Santa Rosa and the surrounding Napa and Sonoma countryside, including locations in St. Helena, Calistoga, and Petaluma, to represent an idyllic turn-of-the-century town. Enjoy rare behind-the-scenes photographs from the making of the film, images of railroads that once crossed the valley, and original lobby cards and posters. Play the “Glad Game” for yourself. “Pollyanna Valley” is presented in collaboration with The Walt Disney Family Museum with text by Disney historian Joseph Titizian, curated by Bri Bertolaccini with Joel Kurtz. Many images were provided by the Walt Disney Archives Photo Library.

Exhibition Website link: https://napavalleymuseum.org/exhibition/pollyanna-valley/

“The Museum has been working to bring this exhibition to the Museum for a few years, so it was serendipitous that it is opening during our “Tiki Dreams” exhibition, which includes a look at Disney’s “Enchanted Tiki Room,” from around the time “Pollyanna” was released, along with displays of other unforgettable Bay Area venues from the 1960s. And we are particularly grateful to our friends at the Walt Disney Family Museum for their invaluable help in curation. Although the name “Pollyanna” has become shorthand for someone who is over-optimistic, we think it important to remember the power of positivity. At a time when many of us are nostalgic for small town Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley, the images in this exhibition are sure to evoke memories of a simpler and more innocent time.” – Laura Rafaty, Executive Director, Napa Valley Museum Yountville.

Admission to the History Gallery includes the Museum’s other current exhibitions:

TIKI DREAMS: From Far-Away Fantasy to Pop-Culture Phenomenon. This immersive exhibition, curated by Baby Doe and Otto von Stroheim of Tiki Oasis, illustrates how California’s iconic tiki lounges and restaurants, including many in the Bay Area, inspired a global art and design movement (More Info on the Exhibition HERE); and

Napa Valley Museum Mini-Masterpieces, featuring original works for sale to benefit the museum’s nonprofit arts education programs (More Info on the exhibition HERE).

The Napa Valley Museum Yountville is located at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville and is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 to 4 pm; closed major holidays. For current hours and prices please visit our website. The Museum is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the cultural fabric of our community through exhibitions, collections, educational programs and creative activities that promote knowledge and understanding of art, nature and history. For more information, call 707.944.0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit our website at www.napavalleymuseum.org.