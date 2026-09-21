Placer Rep’s Interactive DRACULA to Launch Touring Production This Week

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Placer Repertory Theater will launch a small-scale touring production of Dracula with an opening run of public and private performances from September 24 through October 17.

Developed from the company’s 2025 new-play workshop, the production features four actors portraying more than a dozen characters from Bram Stoker’s novel, with additional participation from audience volunteers. Designed for general audiences ages 7 and older, the show will visit Loomis, Rocklin, Lincoln Hills, Carmichael and Roseville during its opening run.

Playwright and director T.S. Forsyth has reimagined Stoker’s Gothic story as an interactive melodrama, allowing audience members to participate from their seats or join the actors onstage.

“This play is a joy to rehearse and perform,” Forsyth said. “While it thrills and thrusts you to the edge of your seat, it is also romantic and deliciously funny, as we engage with these unique, quirky characters who have an action-packed story to tell.”

Carson Sloan will reprise the title role after portraying Dracula in last season’s staged reading. Sloan’s previous Placer Rep credits also include the title roles in Hamlet and Sherlock Holmes. His other regional credits include Harold Hill in The Music Man, and he has performed with the Pops Chorale and Orchestra.

Cassie Mosher will make her Placer Rep debut as Van Helsing. Her stage credits include Fiona in Shrek the Musical and Maggie in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. She has also worked with Sacramento River Trains and KVEI and teaches drama at The Dream Theatre in Roseville.

John Cablao will return as Jonathan Harker, a role he played in the staged reading. His credits include Valere in American River College’s The Miser and the Boatswain in The Tempest. He is also a regular performer in Placer Rep’s school tours and family theater programming.

Meghan Mullaney will make her Placer Rep debut as Mina Murray. Her previous roles include Juliet in Romeo and Juliet and Countess Andrenyi in Murder on the Orient Express.

Tristan Sloan will reprise Mina for private performances in Lincoln Hills on October 1 and Springfield at Whitney Oaks on October 6. Her credits include Irina Arkadina in The Seagull, the Apprentice Acting Corps at Williamstown Theatre Festival and a Mint Theater Fellowship at the Lucille Lortel Foundation.

Sontino Bravo and Jacquelyn Goodykoontz will serve as swing performers. Bravo recently appeared in No Curtain Productions’ Hammer, while Goodykoontz has worked with the Murder Mystery Company’s Northern California troupe and performs multiple characters in Lizard City Entertainment’s Encryptid podcast.

Following Dracula, Placer Rep’s 2026–2027 “Unmasking the Shadow” season will continue with Don Quixote de la Mental Institution, a Working Title, in February and March 2027. The immersive, devised work will be set in a mental institution activity room on visitors’ day and feature Carson Sloan.

A new adaptation of Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Scarlet will follow in April 2027. Inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s first Sherlock Holmes novel, the play will explore the introduction and developing relationship of Holmes and Watson.

Dracula will remain available for bookings through June 2027. Discount tickets for public performances and booking information are available through Placer Rep’s Shows & Events portal. Visit PlacerRep.org for additional information.

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