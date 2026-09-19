Review: BRIGHT STAR Shines at Lincoln Theatre Company

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Some musicals sweep us away with their original story, while others win us over with their heart. Bright Star falls into the latter category. Written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, it tells a story of love, loss, and happiness after tragedy through bluegrass music with plenty of Southern charm.

Bright Star follows two stories set in North Carolina twenty years apart. In the 1940s, Billy Cane returns home after serving in World War II, ready to pursue a career as an author. He meets Alice Murphy, a successful editor with a fearsome reputation. She doesn’t publish Billy’s stories, but gives him a check to keep writing, as she sees his potential. In flashbacks to the 1920s, we get the backstory of how Alice ended up as the editor of the Asheville Southern Journal, and empathize with the naïve young girl she once was. As the two narratives unfold, the stories intersect in a heartbreaking way.

The story is engaging, although some of its twists are fairly predictable. At times, Bright Star feels a little like a Hallmark movie—with romance, family secrets, heartbreak, and the hope of a happy ending. It's cozy and gives the show an appealing warmth and accessibility.

Director Peggy Schechter does a particularly good job of keeping the two time periods distinct. With the story moving back and forth between decades, it could have been confusing to follow, but the staging and direction make it clear where the characters are. Kay Hight is impressive as Alice Murphy. She brings strength and vulnerability to the character, with soaring vocals on numbers such as “What Could Be Better” and “Please, Don’t Take Him.” Matthew Dunn is equally impressive as Billy Cane. He shines in “She’s Gone” and “Bright Star.” Together, they present an unbeatable duo.

With its bluegrass-inspired score, Bright Star has a distinctive sound that sets it apart from many other musicals. The instruments give the show an atmosphere that immediately transports us to the rural South, and I’m always game for a musical that gives me something new. The best part? It’s all provided by a live orchestra.

In all, Bright Star is a musical with plenty of heart. Its themes are timeless, and the score gives the production a distinctive energy. It may not keep you guessing until the very end, but it will keep you entertained the whole way. The talented cast and beautiful songs make for a quality evening, something I’ve come to recognize that Lincoln Theatre Company does with flair.

Bright Star plays at Lincoln Theatre Company through September 27th. More information and tickets may be found at lincolntheatrecompany.org.

Photo credit: Ariel Shafiei

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