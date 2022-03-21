Placer Rep Performs MURDER AT THE HOTEL BELVEDERE for Roseville Historical Society

In May of 1964, just before the Centennial Parade, a handsome railroad executive checks into the Hotel Belvedere to spend his birthday with his girlfriend, Dolores Manring, or so begins a tale of mystery performed by Placer Repertory Theater at the Roseville Historical Society annual fundraiser on Saturday, March 26 at the Sierra View Country Club. True Roseville history is blended into a fanciful tale that serves as the entertainment for the Society's fundraising event, which includes cocktails, dinner and music, all set to a theme of the 1960s.

"Placer Rep was originally approached in the Summer of 2021 to write a mystery to perform that Fall for the Roseville Historical Society when resurgence of COVID 19 required that the event be cancelled," said T.S. Forsyth, the playwright who researched and fashioned this improvisational play based upon initial story ideas from Roseville Historical Society staff and board members.

The performance will occur at approximately 7 PM on Saturday, March 26, and includes not only improvisation by the actors, but participation from audience members, as well. Placer Repertory Theater is no stranger to immersive and interactive theater, as they produce a monthly show, "Rifts in Time: Interactive Adventure Theater" that employs full audience engagement to propel the storytelling.

Starring in this production are Matt Heyer, Kevin Foster and Anne Merino, who were previously seen in Persuasion at "The Jane Austen Soiree," in December of 2021. They play investigative team members who, in 1969, are trying to close this unsolved case, with the audience's help.

Real Roseville history, residents and businesses are included in the play, including Dolores Manring and the Hotel Belvedere, which are the focus of a major exhibit at the Carnegie Museum operated by the Roseville Historical Society. To learn more about Dolores Manring, the Hotel Belvedere and Roseville's proud and colorful history, visit the Carnegie Museum, 557 Lincoln St. in Roseville. For tickets to this fundraising event, visit the Roseville Historical Society website: RosevilleHistorical.org.

Audiences may recall Placer Repertory Theater as the professional theater company that won 5 regional awards in 2021, and produced the "New Beginnings" event which featured a new play about the historic Placer County roundhouses in Roseville and Rocklin.