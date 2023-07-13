Photos: First Look at the Cast of ASSASSINS at Rise Up Theatre Company

Performances run  August 4th -19th at THE MACC.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 1 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep Photo 2 Review: We Can't Take Our Eyes Off of JERSEY BOYS at Sierra Rep
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Monty Python's SPAMALOT Announced at Sutter Street Theatre Photo 4 Monty Python's SPAMALOT Announced at Sutter Street Theatre

All new photos have been released from the Rise Up Theatre Company production of Assassins!

In this darkly humorous musical revue, Assassins depicts nine misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American Presidents. Though only some were successful, all left their mark on American history. While every nation has its assassins and would-be assassins, only in America, the authors suggest, do disturbed and disturbing individuals act - not because they hope to influence national politics, but because they are wrapped up in a malignant sense of entitlement. Feeling betrayed by the failed promise of American democracy and the American Dream, they strike out at the symbol for America: the American President. Assassins spans several musical styles and many decades in a dizzying series of musical and theatrical inventions.

 The creative team for Assassins includes Courtney Conklin (Director), Montana Monce (Music/Vocal Director), and Karen Van Tassel (Choreographer).

Performances run  August 4th -19th at THE MACC, 10191 Mills Station Rd,  Rancho Cordova Ca, 95670

Photos: First Look at the Cast of ASSASSINS at Rise Up Theatre Company

Photos: First Look at the Cast of ASSASSINS at Rise Up Theatre Company

Photos: First Look at the Cast of ASSASSINS at Rise Up Theatre Company

Photos: First Look at the Cast of ASSASSINS at Rise Up Theatre Company

Photos: First Look at the Cast of ASSASSINS at Rise Up Theatre Company

Photos: First Look at the Cast of ASSASSINS at Rise Up Theatre Company

Photos: First Look at the Cast of ASSASSINS at Rise Up Theatre Company

Photos: First Look at the Cast of ASSASSINS at Rise Up Theatre Company




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus Photo
Review: THE MUSIC MAN Dazzles the River City at Broadway At Music Circus

What did our critic think of THE MUSIC MAN at Broadway At Music Circus?

2
Review: INSERTION Has Staying Power at the B Street Theatre Photo
Review: INSERTION Has Staying Power at the B Street Theatre

The B Street Theatre has set the gold standard in new comedy development with its world premiere of Insertion by Sarah Groustra. This hilariously bawdy, witty, and satirical homage to the questionable merits of the romance genre was the winner of B Street Theatre’s 2022 New Comedies Festival, and the reasons are clear. Groustra’s clever dialogue imbued with racy physical comedy makes Insertion the summer’s not-to-miss show.  

3
Catalina Museum for Art & History Presents Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Y Photo
Catalina Museum for Art & History Presents 'Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Years' During 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza

 Join Catalina Museum for Art & History for the 70th Anniversary Fundraising Extravaganza on Saturday, September 9, 2023 from 4 – 7:30 p.m. 

4
Sacramento Ballet Wraps 2022-23 Season of Sold Out Shows, International Appearances & Photo
Sacramento Ballet Wraps 2022-23 Season of Sold Out Shows, International Appearances & More

Sacramento Ballet wrapped its 2022-23 season on an exhilarating high note marked by sold-out performances, powerful hard-won, diversity-enabling grants and enthusiastic local support.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video Video: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season 3 Trailer
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Domestic Disturbance
Black Box Theater (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Predictor
Capital Stage (6/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Descendants
Harris Center At Folsom Lake College (7/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/23-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Take Me Out
Wilkerson Theater (9/08-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard Of Oz, Jr.
Davis Musical Theatre Company (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You