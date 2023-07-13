Photos: First Look at the Cast of ASSASSINS at Rise Up Theatre Company

All new photos have been released from the Rise Up Theatre Company production of Assassins!

In this darkly humorous musical revue, Assassins depicts nine misfit men and women who set out to assassinate American Presidents. Though only some were successful, all left their mark on American history. While every nation has its assassins and would-be assassins, only in America, the authors suggest, do disturbed and disturbing individuals act - not because they hope to influence national politics, but because they are wrapped up in a malignant sense of entitlement. Feeling betrayed by the failed promise of American democracy and the American Dream, they strike out at the symbol for America: the American President. Assassins spans several musical styles and many decades in a dizzying series of musical and theatrical inventions.

The creative team for Assassins includes Courtney Conklin (Director), Montana Monce (Music/Vocal Director), and Karen Van Tassel (Choreographer).

Performances run August 4th -19th at THE MACC, 10191 Mills Station Rd, Rancho Cordova Ca, 95670