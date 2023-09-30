Photos: First Look at THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Sutter Street Theatre

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, adapted by Kathryn Schultz Miller, from the story by Washington Irving, and directed by Allen Schmeltz, will play Sutter Street Theatre from October 7 through October 29 (Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00 PM)

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is fun and spooky, adapted from the classic story by Washington Irving and presented with all the thrills, chills, and laughs that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The storybook tale revolves around four main characters—the bumbling, awkward schoolteacher Ichabod Crane, the coquettish Katrina Van Tassel, and Ichabod’s brutish rival Brom Bones. It even saves the best for last—the ride of the Headless Horseman. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is perfectly exciting family entertainment for the Halloween season!

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz