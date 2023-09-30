Photos: First Look at THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Sutter Street Theatre

Performances run October 7 through October 29.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, adapted by Kathryn Schultz Miller, from the story by Washington Irving, and directed by Allen Schmeltz, will play Sutter Street Theatre from October 7 through October 29 (Saturdays & Sundays at 1:00 PM)

Check out the production photos below!

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is fun and spooky, adapted from the classic story by Washington Irving and presented with all the thrills, chills, and laughs that keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The storybook tale revolves around four main characters—the bumbling, awkward schoolteacher Ichabod Crane, the coquettish Katrina Van Tassel, and Ichabod’s brutish rival Brom Bones. It even saves the best for last—the ride of the Headless Horseman. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is perfectly exciting family entertainment for the Halloween season!

Photo Credit: Allen Schmeltz

Photos: First Look at THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Sutter Street Theatre
Jerold McFatter, Cattaryan Goodin, Anthony DePage

Photos: First Look at THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Sutter Street Theatre
Jerold McFatter, Cattaryan Goodin, Anthony DePage

Photos: First Look at THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW at Sutter Street Theatre
Anthony DePage, Cattaryan Goodin, Jerold McFatter




RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Interview: Shawn Raiford Plays in A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE at the DoubleTree Hotel Photo
Interview: Shawn Raiford Plays in A NIGHT OF ELEGANCE at the DoubleTree Hotel

Between Sacramento and San Francisco are many small towns dotting the Interstate 80 corridor. Farmland eventually turns to the bay, which has inspired many songs such as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay.” Maybe not as well known is one such town, Vallejo, whose biggest draw now is its Six Flags amusement park. For one talented musician, though, Vallejo is everything. Shawn Raiford is a philanthropic saxophone genius whose music has been climbing the smooth jazz charts. His latest single, a love letter to his hometown, has been described as containing “warm melodies and intimate harmonies” that “float atop a soulful midtempo groove.” BroadwayWorld recently spoke with Shawn about his new single, his dedication to serving, and the beauty of Vallejo.

2
FREUD ON COCAINE Adds Performances at Whitefire Theatre Photo
FREUD ON COCAINE Adds Performances at Whitefire Theatre

Freud on Cocaine, the outrageous new comedy based on the documented letters, notes, dreams and recollections of Sigmund Freud that attest to his decade-long use of cocaine in his practice and personal life, has added two Friday night performances to its regular Saturday night line-up. Learn more about the show and get tickets to the new dates here!

3
CIRQUE MECHANICS: ZEPHYR - A WHIRLWIND OF CIRCUS Comes to Poway Next Month Photo
CIRQUE MECHANICS: ZEPHYR - A WHIRLWIND OF CIRCUS Comes to Poway Next Month

Cirque Mechanics has announced its latest spectacle, 'Zephyr – A Whirlwind of Circus.' This mesmerizing theatrical extravaganza is inspired by the force of the wind and the timeless ingenuity it takes to harness it. Learn more about how to attend the performance is Poway here!

4
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLO Photo
Review: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY UNIT AT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER OF NEW YORK CITY Plays at Big Idea Theatre

One thing that stands out about Sacramento is its prolific and varied arts community. There is truly something for everyone and, if you’re eclectically inclined, Big Idea Theatre is the place for you. Their performance selections vary, but each is unique, quirky, and thought-provoking. The current offering is no less original, although decidedly more of a mouthful. Halley Feiffer’s extra-long title, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City, is somewhat of a misnomer, as the odd things all happen in one room of the cancer center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Video
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/08-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Gynecologic Oncology Unit at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center of New York City
Big Idea Theatre (9/15-10/07)PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard Of Oz
Harris Center for the arts (10/20-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YPT-Disney's The Little Mermaid, jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/16-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oklahoma!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/03-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THURGOOD
Celebration Arts (9/29-10/29)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family A New Musical
Woodland Opera House (10/06-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You