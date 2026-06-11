ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN to Perform at Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom

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ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN: A Tribute Performed By Gary Mullen & The Works will return with a brand new show, paying homage to Queen's legendary “Magic Tour,” their final tour with Freddie Mercury which was never played in the USA. The performance will take place on Friday, July 17th.

For over 20 years, Gary Mullen & The Works have been performing their world-renowned ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN live concert, featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards, Jon Halliwell on drums, and Alan McGeoch on bass guitar. The band will have you dancing in the aisles as they present the stage theatrics, showmanship, and music of arguably the greatest rock band of all time: QUEEN! This isn't an ordinary tribute; this is a true Rock ‘N' Roll experience!

In 2000, Gary Mullen won the UK's most watched talent contest, ITV's “Stars in Their Eyes,” with his performance as Queen's iconic lead singer, Freddie Mercury. Mullen's embodiment of Freddie Mercury resulted in him gaining 864,838 landline votes in the show's Live Grand Final. The number of fans who voted for Mullen was more than double that of the runner-up, thus setting the all-time record number of votes in the history of the show.

The year 2000 was the first season to use internet voting and, due to the surge of votes for Mullen, ITV's servers crashed.

Gary Mullen & The Works have performed for millions of people all over the world in over 20 countries, to sold-out audiences in many of the same venues that Queen actually played. As of 2023, they are the most successful tribute band in France, playing in arenas to over 250,000 people within that year alone.

This show WILL ROCK YOU! Don't miss your chance to celebrate ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN: A Tribute Performed By Gary Mullen & The Works!

Photo credit: Claude Dubois

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