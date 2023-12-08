MASTERS OF ILLUSION & JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Announced At The Harris Center For The Arts

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents two amazing events to kick off 2024: Masters of Illusion on Sunday, January 7, at 7:30pm; and the 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, performing five times, January 10-13, with Wednesday-Saturday evening performances at 7:30pm, and a Saturday matinee at 2:00pm.

Masters of Illusion

Only the best, most unique, amusing, astounding, and amazing performers have been chosen to perform. Master of Illusion is a huge stage phenomenon born from the multi-award-winning television series Masters of Illusion, which completed its 8th season on the CW in 2021-2022.

Masters of Illusion has performed live in front of tens of thousands of people around the US for the past seven years and been seen by over 100 million viewers on the CW network, as well as in 126 countries around the world. Masters of Illusion recently performed in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip for a limited engagement at Bally's Las Vegas in a brand-new show for the whole family.

Starring the world's greatest award-winning magicians, this 21st century magic show is unlike anything you have seen before - filled with modern illusions and arts of deception, performed live on stage.

Audiences will be held at the edge of their seats by the jaw-dropping grand illusions, and laugh out loud at the hysterical comedy magic as performers from around the world combine fantasy, fervor and flair with magic created in front of their very eyes.

Watch closely as you experience things that just can't be done……or can they?

Individual tickets for Masters of Illusion range from $56-$86, including fees, and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don't Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Grant Hodges as Caiphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

Individual tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar range from $81-$125, including fees, and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at HarrisCenter.net. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.