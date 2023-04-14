Harris Center For The Arts Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE! CORAL KINGDOMS AND EMPIRES OF ICE

Harris Center For The Arts will present the final National Geographic Live! event of its 2022-2023 season: David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes - Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice on Thursday, May 11, at 7:30 pm.

Explore a hidden universe through the eyes of the photographic team of David Doubilet and his underwater partner Jennifer Hayes. David Doubilet is one of the most prolific living photographers at National Geographic magazine and jokes that he's spent more of his waking hours underwater than on dry land. His wife Jennifer Hayes is an aquatic biologist and a globally published photojournalist. Join them on a visual journey of their National Geographic assignments to three unique marine environments.

Kimbe Bay, Papua New Guinea, is a corner of the coral triangle that also includes the Philippines and Indonesia-and the center of the world in terms of marine biodiversity. Discover an unspoiled wilderness of water crowded with layers of life: from fingernail-sized pygmy seahorses to 60-foot-tall towers of barracudas. Then, journey south to the cold ice filled waters of Antarctica, where the team moves through and under the ice to capture images of the hidden world of the leopard seal, penguins, shipwrecks, as well as the sculptural beauty of icebergs. Finally, follow them north to Canada's Gulf of St. Lawrence, an extraordinary world of whales, wolfish, salmon-and the harp seal, a remarkable creature fighting to survive in a world of shrinking sea ice.

David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes are a photographic team for National Geographic magazine focusing on ocean environments. Their photography is a universal language to create a visual voice for a fragile and finite world.

Doubilet began photographing a dark green Atlantic when he first put his Brownie Hawkeye camera in a rubber anesthesiologist's bag at the age of twelve. He received his first National Geographic assignment while at Boston University. Hayes' passion for conservation of primitive fishes led to graduate degrees in zoology and marine ecology that evolved into photography and storytelling to document and share her subjects.

Doubilet and Hayes believe images have the power to inform, illuminate, celebrate, honor, and humiliate -and most importantly, create change. As a team, they wish to promote the power of collaboration and to support emerging ocean advocates of the next generation.

Hayes and Doubilet co-own their studio and stock photography company, Undersea Images Inc., located on the St. Lawrence River in Clayton, New York.

Individual tickets range from $37-$52 and are on sale now at the Box Office at (916) 608-6888, or online at Click Here. Box Office hours are Tuesday-Friday from 12:00pm-5:00pm, and one hour before showtime.