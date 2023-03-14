HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 â€“ 24 Season

Broadway Sacramento announced the 2023 - 24 Broadway On Tour season, featuring Sacramento premieres of HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, SIX and JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and the return of the classics LES MISÃ‰RABLES and ANNIE.

Current season ticketholders have until April 21 to renew their subscriptions and save up to $72 over the price of purchasing the shows individually. On sale dates for new season subscriptions, single-show tickets and group tickets will be confirmed in the coming months. Season ticket prices range from $227 to $666 for all seven shows. Current subscribers can renew their season tickets by mail, by phone or in person at the Broadway Sacramento Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento, (916) 557-1999. For more information: BroadwaySacramento.com.

2023 - 24 BROADWAY ON TOUR SEASON

HADESTOWN

Sep. 19 - 24, 2023

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical and the 2020 GrammyÂ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Intertwining two mythic tales-that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone-HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

LES MISÃ‰RABLES

Oct. 24 - 29, 2023

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and SchÃ¶nberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÃ‰RABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÃ‰RABLES is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. LES MISERABLES has been by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages.

AIN'T TOO PROUD

Nov. 7 - 12, 2023

The electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 TonyÂ® Awards and winner for best choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," and "Just My Imagination," it tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Dec. 27 - 31, 2023

Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," The Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos.

SIX

Jan. 31 - Feb. 11, 2024

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony AwardÂ® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

ANNIE

April 16 - 21, 2024

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production-just as you remember it and just when we need it most. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

May 14 - 19, 2024

Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show-is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. This is the electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family.