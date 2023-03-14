Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 â€“ 24 Season

HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 â€“ 24 Season

The season will also feature SIX, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and more.

Mar. 14, 2023 Â 

Broadway Sacramento announced the 2023 - 24 Broadway On Tour season, featuring Sacramento premieres of HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD, Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, SIX and JAGGED LITTLE PILL, and the return of the classics LES MISÃ‰RABLES and ANNIE.

Current season ticketholders have until April 21 to renew their subscriptions and save up to $72 over the price of purchasing the shows individually. On sale dates for new season subscriptions, single-show tickets and group tickets will be confirmed in the coming months. Season ticket prices range from $227 to $666 for all seven shows. Current subscribers can renew their season tickets by mail, by phone or in person at the Broadway Sacramento Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento, (916) 557-1999. For more information: BroadwaySacramento.com.

2023 - 24 BROADWAY ON TOUR SEASON

HADESTOWN

Sep. 19 - 24, 2023
COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony AwardsÂ® including Best Musical and the 2020 GrammyÂ® Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Intertwining two mythic tales-that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone-HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

LES MISÃ‰RABLES

Oct. 24 - 29, 2023
Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and SchÃ¶nberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÃ‰RABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÃ‰RABLES is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. LES MISERABLES has been by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages.

AIN'T TOO PROUD

Nov. 7 - 12, 2023
The electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 TonyÂ® Awards and winner for best choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," and "Just My Imagination," it tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS

Dec. 27 - 31, 2023
Discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life on stage. Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," The Grinch discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Whos.

SIX

Jan. 31 - Feb. 11, 2024
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony AwardÂ® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

ANNIE

April 16 - 21, 2024
Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production-just as you remember it and just when we need it most. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

May 14 - 19, 2024
Joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE-everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show-is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music. This is the electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family.




City Theatre Presents THE ALCHEMIST Photo
City Theatre Presents THE ALCHEMIST
City Theatre at Sacramento City College brings Ben Jonson's popular comedy The Alchemist to the stage in a new adaptation. Adrienne Sher adapts and directs the play highlighting the humor in Jonson's script.
Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series Photo
Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series
The cast has been announced for Sacramento Staged Reading Series' upcoming presentation of the musical Sawyer Thompson, a new contemporary queer reimagining of the characters of Mark Twain.
Review: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street Theatre Photo
Review: See the Super Sleuths, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON: APT. 2B, at B Street Theatre
Known for bringing exciting and groundbreaking new works to Sacramento, the B St. Theatre solidifies its reputation with its latest show of the season. Sir Arthur Conan Doyleâ€™s famous sleuth and his trusty partner have undergone a complete 21st-century makeover in Kate Hamillâ€™s modern reimagining of the classic stories. The Sherlock Holmes series first appeared in 1887 and quickly became a household name. Over one hundred years later, Hamillâ€™s Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson: Apt 2B brings a fresh new take to stodgy Sherlock and his sidekick, Watson.
Review: HAIRSPRAY Welcomes the 60s to Broadway Sacramento! Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY Welcomes the '60s to Broadway Sacramento!
Good morning, Sacramento! Hairspray has brought the beat to town, and you do not want to miss this spectacle of bright, brash, and beautiful 60s splendor! Based on the 1988 John Watersâ€™ movie that became a cult classic, Hairspray opened on Broadway in 2002. It garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and took home 8 wins, including Best Musical. Its staying power rests with the timeless music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and enduring themes woven throughout the book by Mark Oâ€™Donnell and Thomas Meehan.

More Hot Stories For You


City Theatre Presents THE ALCHEMISTCity Theatre Presents THE ALCHEMIST
March 22, 2023

City Theatre at Sacramento City College brings Ben Jonson's popular comedy The Alchemist to the stage in a new adaptation. Adrienne Sher adapts and directs the play highlighting the humor in Jonson's script.
Cast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading SeriesCast Announced for New Musical SAWYER THOMPSON at Sacramento Staged Reading Series
March 20, 2023

The cast has been announced for Sacramento Staged Reading Series' upcoming presentation of the musical Sawyer Thompson, a new contemporary queer reimagining of the characters of Mark Twain.
HADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 â€“ 24 SeasonHADESTOWN, AIN'T TOO PROUD & More Set for Broadway Sacramento 2023 â€“ 24 Season
March 14, 2023

Broadway Sacramento announced the 2023 â€“ 24 Broadway On Tour season, featuring Sacramento premieres and more. See the lineup and learn how to purchase tickets!
Collaboration LAB Celebrates A New Home For 2023Collaboration LAB Celebrates A New Home For 2023
March 12, 2023

Enjoy a taphouse beer or glass of wine along with the performances and presentations of area creatives at Collaboration LAB's new venue for March through October 2023 at the Cool River Pizza & Taphouse event room.
Celebration Arts Presents WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN By Aleshea HarrisCelebration Arts Presents WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN By Aleshea Harris
March 9, 2023

Celebration Arts continues its 2023 Season with its second production, WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN, by Aleshea Harris.
share