DOT by Colman Domingo to Open at Celebration Arts in Sacramento
Director Brandon Rubin helms the production, which partners with healthcare and advocacy organizations to address dementia and caregiving.
Celebration Arts, which it describes as Sacramento's premier Black theater, is presenting the fourth production in its 2026 Homecoming Season: DOT by Colman Domingo, on stage December 4 - December 20, 2026.
It's the holiday season in West Philadelphia, and the Shealy siblings — Shelly, Donnie, and Averie — are coming home. But this year's family gathering carries more than presents and old rivalries: their matriarch, Dotty, is beginning to lose her memory. What starts as small moments of confusion slowly reveals a deeper reality, one that forces the family to rethink their relationships, their roles, and who will take care of the woman who always took care of them. Tender, honest, and often unexpectedly funny, DOT is a portrait of a family learning how to love someone who is changing before their eyes — and a reminder that memory may fade, but love endures.
Celebration Arts is presenting the work of award-winning actor and playwright Colman Domingo, the Emmy Award winner and two-time Academy Award nominee known for Rustin, Sing Sing, Euphoria, and The Color Purple. DOT premiered at the Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville before its New York premiere at the Vineyard Theatre and has since been produced by theaters across the country.
The play shines a light on dementia and cognitive decline and the profound impact these conditions have on families — caregiving fatigue, grief before loss, and the complexity of loving someone whose mind is changing. To deepen that conversation, Celebration Arts is partnering with healthcare organizations, Alzheimer's and dementia advocacy groups, and senior services to use theater to humanize cognitive illness, reduce stigma, and foster understanding for the millions of families navigating this reality every day.
Celebration Arts welcomes as director of DOT Brandon Rubin, an award winning actor, director, puppeteer, voice actor and teacher from Sacramento, California. He has performed in many different mediums but on stage he has been seen in But I cd only whisper (Audelco Nominee, 2016) at the Flea Theater in New York, NY, City of Conversation at Bennington theater in Bennington, VT, the complete works of William Shakespeare (abridged) at Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, New York, Our Town at George Street Playhouse in New Brunswick, NJ, Twelfth Night at Baltimore Center Stage Baltimore, Maryland, Little Rock at Passage Theater in Trenton, New Jersey (Barrymore Award Winner), Fat Ham at Capital Stage in Sacramento, Ca, and Fences at Celebration Arts Theater in Sacramento, CA.
Performance Dates and Ticket Information
DOT will be on stage December 4 - 20, 2026. Single tickets for the Homecoming season are available at celebrationarts.vbotickets.com. Tickets are $15 - $25.
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