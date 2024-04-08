All-Female THE ODD COUPLE To Be Presented At Women's Theatre Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Women's Theatre Collective will bring Neil Simon's revision of his hugely successful play, The Odd Couple, to Sacramento.

Come see Olive Madison and Florence Unger in this hilarious comedy about relationships and the happenings they can bring. Olive and their group of girlfriends are enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive's messy and ill-equipped apartment. As the game continues, Florence arrives, fresh from being dumped by her husband. Fearful that the neurotic Florence might attempt suicide, Olive invites her to move in as her roommate. However, Olive and Florence have VERY different personalities.

Where Olive is messy, untidy, and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy, and obsessed with hygiene. Olive's easy-going outlook on life soon clashes with Florence's highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit. When Olive organizes a double-date with the Costazuela brothers, their differences come to a head and sparks fly.

Get your tickets at www.womenstheatrecollective.org