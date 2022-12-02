AGT Winner Brandon Leake Will Perform in Sacramento in A NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS NIGHT

Award winning EMH Productions/The Artist's Collective presents a night of drama and comedy featuring 2 local writers and the talents of Brandon Leake with Brooklynn T. Solomon both in person and live streaming at The Ooley Theatre. The event will be live streamed as well as in person seating at the small 34 seat theatre. This production will run one week only December 15, 16, 17 at The Ooley Theatre, 2007 28th St., Sacramento, CA 95818.

Advisory: This night is not for viewers under the age of 15

The play will bring you two vastly different pieces for the night, showcasing the talents of local playwright Tim Foley and local screenwriter Sharon Perpignani. Our first piece for the night is a half hour long drama, Mississippi Motel by Tim Tim Foley featuring 2020 AGT Winner Brandon Leake as the down and out RCA recording artist Johnny Earl Duke who has just surfaced from a bender with his love Dina, played by the ever amazing Brooklyn Solomon. Brandon is stretching his wings as an actor, taking his love of poetry to a whole new place with this stage performance of love, loss and addiction. Our second piece, A Naught Christmas by Sharon Perpignani takes the beloved Twas the Night Before Christmas to a whole new hilariously funny level in her take of this story featuring our Artist's Collective members. This is meant to be a screenplay and we have adapted it to be a fun sketch piece for the stage.

Directed by Elise Hodge

Starring: Brandon Leake, Brooklyn T. Solomon, Joanna Johnson, Robyn Colbourn, Nathaniel Mercier, & Heidi Schuyler