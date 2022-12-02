Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AGT Winner Brandon Leake Will Perform in Sacramento in A NAUGHTY CHRISTMAS NIGHT

This production will run one week only December 15, 16, 17 at The Ooley Theatre.

Dec. 02, 2022  

Award winning EMH Productions/The Artist's Collective presents a night of drama and comedy featuring 2 local writers and the talents of Brandon Leake with Brooklynn T. Solomon both in person and live streaming at The Ooley Theatre. The event will be live streamed as well as in person seating at the small 34 seat theatre. This production will run one week only December 15, 16, 17 at The Ooley Theatre, 2007 28th St., Sacramento, CA 95818.

Advisory: This night is not for viewers under the age of 15

The play will bring you two vastly different pieces for the night, showcasing the talents of local playwright Tim Foley and local screenwriter Sharon Perpignani. Our first piece for the night is a half hour long drama, Mississippi Motel by Tim Tim Foley featuring 2020 AGT Winner Brandon Leake as the down and out RCA recording artist Johnny Earl Duke who has just surfaced from a bender with his love Dina, played by the ever amazing Brooklyn Solomon. Brandon is stretching his wings as an actor, taking his love of poetry to a whole new place with this stage performance of love, loss and addiction. Our second piece, A Naught Christmas by Sharon Perpignani takes the beloved Twas the Night Before Christmas to a whole new hilariously funny level in her take of this story featuring our Artist's Collective members. This is meant to be a screenplay and we have adapted it to be a fun sketch piece for the stage.

Directed by Elise Hodge

Starring: Brandon Leake, Brooklyn T. Solomon, Joanna Johnson, Robyn Colbourn, Nathaniel Mercier, & Heidi Schuyler




Placer Rep Seeks Home Venue for Season 2023 Photo
Placer Rep Seeks Home Venue for Season 2023
It is said a home is built with love and dreams and never has that phrase been truer, as Placer Repertory Theater’s rise in popularity and programming now propels Placer Rep to seek a home facility for Season 2023 and beyond. 
Review: LIFE SUCKS Doesnt Suck at Big Idea Theatre Photo
Review: LIFE SUCKS Doesn't Suck at Big Idea Theatre
Thanksgiving this year was a wonderful gathering at home, enjoying the riches of food and family. Ironically, the next night was spent ruminating about how Life Sucks. This work by playwright Aaron Posner is a modern adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s 1898 play, Uncle Vanya. Big Idea Theatre has brought this tale to life with a mishmash of quirky personalities and underground flair.
Review: THE LOST CLAUS Finds Christmas Spirit at the B Street Theatre Photo
Review: THE LOST CLAUS Finds Christmas Spirit at the B Street Theatre
‘Tis the season to be jolly!  Unless you’re Santa, whose ancient body has compiled a laundry list of ailments. Playwright Buck Busfield has imagined a contemporary North Pole in this sweet and salty tale of Christmas hijinks at the B Street Theatre.
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT Sparks Dialogue at Sacramento States Playwrights Theatre Photo
Review: THE LARAMIE PROJECT Sparks Dialogue at Sacramento State's Playwrights Theatre
As I watched The Laramie Project at Sacramento State University on Saturday night, I thought to myself how far we’ve come as a society and how much progress we’ve made since 1998. That was the year Matthew Shepard was beaten and tied to a fence in rural Wyoming by two young men – left to die simply because he was gay. What I didn’t know was that, at about the same time, another tragedy was unfolding in Colorado as another young man opened fire on innocent victims at an LGBTQ nightclub, proving that we have much further to go and illuminating the importance of pieces like The Laramie Project.

December 2, 2022

Placer Rep Seeks Home Venue for Season 2023Placer Rep Seeks Home Venue for Season 2023
December 1, 2022

THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY is Coming to Capital Stage This Holiday SeasonTHE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY is Coming to Capital Stage This Holiday Season
November 11, 2022

Sacramento Ballet's 2022 Hometown Nutcracker Features Local Choreography, International Dancers, and MoreSacramento Ballet's 2022 Hometown Nutcracker Features Local Choreography, International Dancers, and More
November 10, 2022

AFTERSHOCK and GOLDSENSKY Sacramento Festivals To Return In 2023AFTERSHOCK and GOLDSENSKY Sacramento Festivals To Return In 2023
November 7, 2022

