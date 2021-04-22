Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LITTLE SWEEP Will Be Performed at Bolshoi This Weekend

Children’s roles will be played by members of the children’s group of the Chamber stage.

Apr. 22, 2021  
The Little Sweep will be performed at Bolshoi this weekend, April 24-25, 2021. The production features a libretto by Eric Crozier.

Conductor of the premiere: Airat Kashaev
Stage Director and Set Designer: Oleg Dolin
Costume Designer: Evgenia Panfilova
Lighting Designer: Narek Tumanyan
Chorus Masters: Alexander Rybnov, Pavel Suschkov
Children's Chorus Master: Margarita Lobyreva

Synopsis:

Institute of Paranormal Children Monitoring and Control is a special place that accumulates idiosyncratic children from across the country. This is where the greedy
bounty hunters Bob and Clem bring poor little wretch Sam, aged 9, to get a reward. Mocked and abused by the brutal and dictatorial matron Baggott, comforted by the warm-hearted nurse Rowan, and befriended by fellow inmates Jonny 'The Ball', Juliet 'Ham Hands', Gay 'The Maggot', twins, and little Sophie nicknamed 'Tangle', Sam begins his adventurous search of freedom.

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/7099/.


