The Little Sweep will be performed at Bolshoi this weekend, April 24-25, 2021. The production features a libretto by Eric Crozier.

Conductor of the premiere: Airat Kashaev

Stage Director and Set Designer: Oleg Dolin

Costume Designer: Evgenia Panfilova

Lighting Designer: Narek Tumanyan

Chorus Masters: Alexander Rybnov, Pavel Suschkov

Children's Chorus Master: Margarita Lobyreva



Children's roles will be played by members of the children's group of the Chamber stage.

Synopsis:

Institute of Paranormal Children Monitoring and Control is a special place that accumulates idiosyncratic children from across the country. This is where the greedy

bounty hunters Bob and Clem bring poor little wretch Sam, aged 9, to get a reward. Mocked and abused by the brutal and dictatorial matron Baggott, comforted by the warm-hearted nurse Rowan, and befriended by fellow inmates Jonny 'The Ball', Juliet 'Ham Hands', Gay 'The Maggot', twins, and little Sophie nicknamed 'Tangle', Sam begins his adventurous search of freedom.

