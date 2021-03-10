Stage Russia HD Bringing Artists and Audiences Together

Stage Russia, an international Theater HD project formed by Eddie Aronoff, an American producer living in Moscow, continues to expand its reach to Western audiences via up close and personal Q&As with some of Russia's most renowned theater artists.

In partnership with Pushkin House in London and Arts Emerson in Boston, the company has begun utilizing post-screening Q&A Zoom sessions to provide added content to their online streaming offerings, allowing theater lovers across the globe unfettered access to the inner workings and thoughts of world class stage directors, theater historians and stage & screen actors.

In recent weeks, screenings of Timofey Kulyabin's Onegin, Anzelika Cholina's contemporary dance production of Anna Karenina and Yury Butusov's award-winning Seagull have been presented with follow up discussions with their directors and performers.

"With cinemas pretty much closed," Aronoff noted, "we naturally began to focus on our streaming program. The idea of adding Q&As to our offerings was greeted enthusiastically by the Russian theater community. Having an opportunity to hear from these great artists on the heels of watching one of their performances has been a real treat for audiences. We'll likely continue this program even after cinemas reopen."

Aronoff also noted that the international aspect of streaming has been particularly rewarding. "We've reached theater fans, artists and aficionados in Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Lisbon, Athens, Tel Aviv and dozens of other cities who otherwise might never have seen these works. It's been rewarding."

The Q&A events are moderated by Professor Michael Earley, a Russian theater scholar and Academic Advisor for Stage Russia, who is currently Dean of Performing Arts at LASALLE College in Singapore. Upcoming events include the Vakhtangov Theatre's mesmerizing Eugene Onegin with a follow up Zoom featuring director Rimas Tuminas (March 21st), and the Satyricon Theatre's The Seagull accompanied by an interactive discussion with director Yury Butusov and legendary Russian theater historian, Anatoly Smeliansky (March 28th).

For more information on these events and Stage Russia's other online initiatives, visit www.stagerussia.com/streaming.