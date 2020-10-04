Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mariinsky Theatre Presents IOLANTA

Performed in Russian, the performance will have synchronised Russian and English supertitles.

Oct. 4, 2020  

Mariinsky Theatre will present Iolanta, an opera by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, on October 7.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.mariinsky.ru/en/playbill/playbill/2020/10/7/2_1930/.


