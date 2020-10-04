Mariinsky Theatre Presents IOLANTA

Performed in Russian, the performance will have synchronised Russian and English supertitles.

Mariinsky Theatre will present Iolanta, an opera by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, on October 7.

Performed in Russian, the performance will have synchronised Russian and English supertitles.

Performers:

Credits:

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.mariinsky.ru/en/playbill/playbill/2020/10/7/2_1930/.

Shows View More Russia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You