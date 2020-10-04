Mariinsky Theatre Presents IOLANTA
Performed in Russian, the performance will have synchronised Russian and English supertitles.
Mariinsky Theatre will present Iolanta, an opera by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, on October 7.
Performers:
- Conductor: Zaurbek Gugkaev
- Iolanta: Gelena Gaskarova
- Vaudémont: Migran Agadzhanyan
- Robert: Roman Burdenko
- King René,: Stanislav Trofimov
- Ibn-Hakia: Nikolai Putilin
- Ensemble of soloists of the Mariinsky Academy of Young Opera Singers
Credits:
- Music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky
- Libretto by Modest Tchaikovsky after Henrik Hertz's play King René's Daughter
- Musical Director: Valery Gergiev
- Director: Mariusz Treliński
- Production Designer: Boris Kudlička
- Costume Designer: Magdalena Musiał
- Lighting Designer: Marc Heinz
- Cinematographer: Wojciech Puś
- Animators: Michał Jankowski and Tomasz Popakul
- Literary Consultant: Piotr Gruszczyński
- Musical Preparation: Marina Mishuk
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.mariinsky.ru/en/playbill/playbill/2020/10/7/2_1930/.