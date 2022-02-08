LOHENGRIN Returns to the Bolshoi This Month

Lohengrin is back at Bolshoi in February.

New production by director François Girard and conductor Evan Rogister promises to be an extremely majestic spectacle. Two worlds, Christian and pagan, are opposed to one another in this performance in the style of a popular genre of fantasy. According to Mr. Girard, immersion into absolutely sublime Wagner music is a reason to "restart the time, embrace and blend with it".

According to him, Wagner has a unique influence over the viewer: "After four hours, which performance lasts, you are together with two thousand people, side by side sitting with you in the audience, leaving something completely different, - this is unbelievable, pure madness!"

The production premieres on February 24, 2022. Learn more at https://2011.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/10032/.