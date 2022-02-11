Evening of One-Act Ballets Comes to the Bolshoi in July

Bolshoi will present the premiere of the Evening of one-act ballets: "Dancemania"; "Les Saisons"; "Made in Bolshoi" at the New Stage of Bolshoi Theatre on 7 July 2022.

In the upcoming 244th season, the Moscow Bolshoi Theater has planned a magnificent ballet evening, which will show one-act ballets of modern talented choreographers. The program will include "Dancemania", staged by Vyacheslav Samodurov to the music of the composer Yuri Krasavin, the ballet "The Seasons" by the young choreographer Artemy Belyakov for musical works by Alexander Glazunov, as well as the one-act ballet, staged based on the musical work by Anatoly Korolyov "Made in Bolshoi" from Anton Pimonov.



Moscow theater audience experienced ballet's new, but what is being proposed at this time, will produce a special effect. Music in a ballet created in Italy and the second in Argentina, and both are beautiful in its own way. One ballet is meditation, embodied in the language of dance, and the second is a reflection of us, spinning in the whirlwind of the metropolis.

DANCEMANIA

Music by YURI KRASAVIN

Choreography: VYACHESLAV SAMODUROV

Set Design: ALEXEI KONDRATIEV

Costume Design: ANASTASIA NEFYODOVA



LES SAISONS

Music by ALEXANDER GLAZUNOV

Choreography: ARTEMY BELYAKOV

Set and Costume Design: ANNA KOSTRIKOVA



MADE IN BOLSHOI

To masic by ANATOLY KOROLYOV

Choreography: ANTON PIMONOV

Set Design: NASTYA TRAVKINA and SERGEI ZHDANOV

Costume Design: Tatiana Noginova

Learn more at https://www.bolshoirussia.com/performance/Evening_of_one_act_ballets___Dancemania_/2022-07-07/19:00/6513/.