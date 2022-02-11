Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Evening of One-Act Ballets Comes to the Bolshoi in July

The performance is on 7 July 2022.

Feb. 11, 2022  
Bolshoi will present the premiere of the Evening of one-act ballets: "Dancemania"; "Les Saisons"; "Made in Bolshoi" at the New Stage of Bolshoi Theatre on 7 July 2022.

In the upcoming 244th season, the Moscow Bolshoi Theater has planned a magnificent ballet evening, which will show one-act ballets of modern talented choreographers. The program will include "Dancemania", staged by Vyacheslav Samodurov to the music of the composer Yuri Krasavin, the ballet "The Seasons" by the young choreographer Artemy Belyakov for musical works by Alexander Glazunov, as well as the one-act ballet, staged based on the musical work by Anatoly Korolyov "Made in Bolshoi" from Anton Pimonov.

Moscow theater audience experienced ballet's new, but what is being proposed at this time, will produce a special effect. Music in a ballet created in Italy and the second in Argentina, and both are beautiful in its own way. One ballet is meditation, embodied in the language of dance, and the second is a reflection of us, spinning in the whirlwind of the metropolis.

DANCEMANIA
Music by YURI KRASAVIN
Choreography: VYACHESLAV SAMODUROV
Set Design: ALEXEI KONDRATIEV
Costume Design: ANASTASIA NEFYODOVA

LES SAISONS
Music by ALEXANDER GLAZUNOV
Choreography: ARTEMY BELYAKOV
Set and Costume Design: ANNA KOSTRIKOVA

MADE IN BOLSHOI
To masic by ANATOLY KOROLYOV
Choreography: ANTON PIMONOV
Set Design: NASTYA TRAVKINA and SERGEI ZHDANOV
Costume Design: Tatiana Noginova

Learn more at https://www.bolshoirussia.com/performance/Evening_of_one_act_ballets___Dancemania_/2022-07-07/19:00/6513/.


