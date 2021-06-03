Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIE ZAUBERFLOTE is Now Playing at Bolshoi

The production runs through June 5, 2021 at the Boris Pokrovsky Chamber Stage.

Jun. 3, 2021  
DIE ZAUBERFLOTE is Now Playing at Bolshoi

Die Zauberflöte is now playing at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia. The production features a libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, and is based on Christoph Martin Wieland's fairy tale Lulu oder die Zauberflöte.

Stage Director: Boris Pokrovsky
Music Director: Vladimir Agronsky
Designer: Viktor Volsky
Costume Designer: Rafael Volsky
Choreographer: Lilia Talankina
Lighting Designer: Vladimir Ivakin
Conductor: Alexei Vereschagin

The production runs through June 5, 2021 at the Boris Pokrovsky Chamber Stage.

Die Zauberflote premiered at the Boris Pokrovsky Musical Theatre on September 24, 2004.

It is sung in German and has a running time of 3 hours and 15 minutes. It is presented with one interval.

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/7044/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Hannah Cruz
Hannah Cruz
Ryan Steele
Ryan Steele
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

Related Articles View More Russia Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Revv52 Pop/Rock Ensemble presents: VIRTUALLY YOURS Streaming Concert
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Alberta Theatre Projects Presents STEALING SAM