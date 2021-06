DIE ZAUBERFLOTE is Now Playing at Bolshoi

Die Zauberflöte is now playing at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia. The production features a libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, and is based on Christoph Martin Wieland's fairy tale Lulu oder die Zauberflöte.

Stage Director: Boris Pokrovsky Music Director: Vladimir Agronsky Designer: Viktor VolskyCostume Designer: Rafael VolskyChoreographer: Lilia TalankinaLighting Designer: Vladimir IvakinConductor: Alexei Vereschagin

The production runs through June 5, 2021 at the Boris Pokrovsky Chamber Stage.

Die Zauberflote premiered at the Boris Pokrovsky Musical Theatre on September 24, 2004.

It is sung in German and has a running time of 3 hours and 15 minutes. It is presented with one interval.

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/7044/.