DIE ZAUBERFLOTE is Now Playing at Bolshoi

Die Zauberflöte is now playing at the Bolshoi Theatre in Russia. The production features a libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder, and is based on Christoph Martin Wieland's fairy tale Lulu oder die Zauberflöte.

The production runs through June 5, 2021 at the Boris Pokrovsky Chamber Stage.

Die Zauberflote premiered at the Boris Pokrovsky Musical Theatre on September 24, 2004.

It is sung in German and has a running time of 3 hours and 15 minutes. It is presented with one interval.

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/performances/7044/.