The production will run November 6-8.

Bolshoi presents The Tsar's Bride! The production will run November 6-8.

The production features a libretto by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Ilya Tyumenev, based on Lev Mey's play of the same name.

Music Director: Gennadi Rozhdestvensky

Stage Director: Julia Pevzner

Set Designer: Alyona Pikalova

Costume Designer: Elena Zaitseva

Chorus Master: Valery Borisov

Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov

Choreographer: Ekaterina Mironova

Sets based on the sketches by Fyodor Fedorovsky (1955).

The production premiered on February 22, 2014. It is sung in Russian with English surtitles.

Performed with one interval. Running time: 3 hours 30 minutes.

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/timetable/.

