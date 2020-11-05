Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bolshoi Presents THE TSAR'S BRIDE

The production will run November 6-8.

Nov. 5, 2020  

Bolshoi presents The Tsar's Bride! The production will run November 6-8.

The production features a libretto by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Ilya Tyumenev, based on Lev Mey's play of the same name.

Music Director: Gennadi Rozhdestvensky
Stage Director: Julia Pevzner
Set Designer: Alyona Pikalova
Costume Designer: Elena Zaitseva
Chorus Master: Valery Borisov
Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov
Choreographer: Ekaterina Mironova

Sets based on the sketches by Fyodor Fedorovsky (1955).

The production premiered on February 22, 2014. It is sung in Russian with English surtitles.

Performed with one interval. Running time: 3 hours 30 minutes.

Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/timetable/.


