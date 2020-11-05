Bolshoi Presents THE TSAR'S BRIDE
The production will run November 6-8.
The production features a libretto by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Ilya Tyumenev, based on Lev Mey's play of the same name.
Music Director: Gennadi Rozhdestvensky
Stage Director: Julia Pevzner
Set Designer: Alyona Pikalova
Costume Designer: Elena Zaitseva
Chorus Master: Valery Borisov
Lighting Designer: Damir Ismagilov
Choreographer: Ekaterina Mironova
The production premiered on February 22, 2014. It is sung in Russian with English surtitles.
Performed with one interval. Running time: 3 hours 30 minutes.
Learn more at https://www.bolshoi.ru/en/timetable/.